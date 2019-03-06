THE CUTTING EDGE

BOGUS CHURCHES: When, in April last year, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame closed down some 6,000 bogus churches, Carlos Oyoma recalls, there was an outcry from religious and human rights organisations, which accused him of infringing on the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of worship. Similar action, Carlos adds, is badly needed in Kenya, where there are nearly 10,000 registered churches, a good number of which are run by crooks out to enrich themselves. He prays that the government will soon see the need to crack down on the rogue churches by deregistering them and leave only those that have proper systems and leaderships structures. His contact is [email protected]

****

SECRET PROGRAMME: Involve the people fully in any programmes meant for their benefit before rolling them out, pleads Boniface Kimwere. “The Constitution declares that power resides with ordinary Kenyans, who may exercise it directly or delegate it to their representatives to handle sensitive matters.” Unsure if this is the case with the Nairobi regeneration programme, which, he claims, is based on a secret document, Boniface says its success will require “adequate public consultations to avoid costly blunders and loss of public trust.” His contact is [email protected]

****

TRAFFIC BUSINESS: When Nairobi City County trained its own traffic marshals, Jim Webo recalls, police retreated from the central business district and seemed content to operate on its fringes. This, he adds, was well received by residents, especially traders and workers in the CBD, who believed that the county marshals had been specially trained to efficiently control the flow of traffic in the heart of the metropolis. “But alas! Traffic police have been slowly encroaching on the city centre, and now guard all the roundabouts and the key roads.” However, Jim is not surprised at the turn of events and there is only one reason for it: “Traffic control is very lucrative business, the duplication of duties notwithstanding!”

****

DAM PLOT: As debate rages on whether or not money was lost through dam construction deals, Michael Kinuthia says the decision to go all the way to hire “experts” from Italy was a ploy to steal public money. The locally available experts could have been used, he says. “What is so special about building a dam? The many well-trained experts in the ministries, NYS and KDF could easily have done the job under our engineers with, perhaps, a single foreigner as project manager-cum-designer.” His contact is [email protected]