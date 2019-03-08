THE CUTTING EDGE

TOXIC FUMES: The number of factories, other manufacturing industries and unroadworthy motor vehicles emitting toxic fumes into the environment is increasing at an alarming rate, says Alex Wanjohi. If the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) does not handle the matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, Alex warns, it might just find itself trying to take some remedial action, when it's too late to redress the grave situation. Kenya, he adds, must learn from China and India the need to battle and stem the emission of toxic gases into the atmosphere by industries and other sources of pollution. His contact is [email protected]

SUFFERING PENSIONERS: Sorely lacking in the country today, Chris Kiriba claims, is lack of respect for pensioners. ''Retirement should be about embracing the future while forgetting the past. Not so in Kenya. Here, retirement is the start of a long and arduous journey of frustration, with officials vomiting on the shoes of retirees who have given the best part of their life in the service of a thankless and deaf government. Many suffer and others die before they even get their pension. Why should the government take ages to pay pensioners while taxes are being looted right, left, and centre?'' His contact is chriskiriba14 @gmail.com.

RESHUFFLE: On the recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Joseph Kodiyo says that the nomination of Prof George Magoha, the Kenya National Examination Council chairman and former University of Nairobi vice chancellor, to replace Amina Mohamed, is the right decision. However, he wishes Amina had been given the Trade portfolio instead of Sports, swapping with Peter Munya. But Joseph finds the sacking of Rashid Echesa as Sports CS rather discriminatory ''since he was the youngest and poorest minister, and with little education''. His contact is [email protected]

FIGHTING GRAFT: The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has its work cut out for it, as the vice is on the increase, says Lilian Kangani. The EACC, she adds, should put more efforts into investigating graft cases and prosecuting the culprits regardless of their status. But to be able to effectively discharge its mandate, she explains, the agency must also be shielded from threats and interference in its work. For its part, Lilian pleads, the government should boost public awareness and come up with more effective ways of fighting graft. ''This will go a long way in uprooting the menace. It is high time everyone chipped in to win the war against corruption.'' Her contact is [email protected]