CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS: With the two-thirds Gender Bill having flopped several times, the country is courting a serious constitutional crisis, warns Joseph Macharia. But he’s convinced he has a solution. “We already have a bloated Parliament and it's unwise to create more positions. Instead, the male MPs who have actively supported the bill should relinquish their seats and support female candidates in the ensuing by-elections to achieve the constitutional threshold.” His contact is [email protected]

DIGITAL JUDICIARY: The Judiciary should go digital, urges Prof Sam Chege, concerned about the inconvenience some of the poor people seeking justice are suffering. Writing from his base in Kansas, US, he adds: “The Judiciary would be much more efficient if it embraced basic technology such as texting. A family recently travelled from a rural area to Nairobi for a court hearing, only for the case to be postponed because the magistrate was not in. A simple text message would have saved them a lot. Chief Justice David Maraga, how much does a text message cost?” Contact is [email protected]

UNMARKED BUMPS: Of the measures by national roads agencies to enhance road safety, Mwangi Karuga says the installation of bumps to slow down motorists is one that really warms his heart. And it's because innocent people have been killed or maimed by speeding merchants of deaths in accidents that could have been averted. However, he adds, “Unmarked bumps can also be very dangerous.” Mwangi is calling for the use of “a conspicuous white colour” to paint the bumps. His contact is [email protected]

PLASTIC BAGS: Plastics, which were banned some time ago to protect the environment, are sneaking back, says Ronnie Auch, adding that in many market centres countrywide, fruits, especially pineapples, are wrapped in polythene bags. The government, he pleads, should also stop the illegal importation of plastic bags from Uganda and other countries, some of which, he suspects, are still made in Kenya, shipped out and later smuggled back into the country. Contact is [email protected]

GOOD PEOPLE: There are still some good people out there who would go out of their way to help others if they can. They include Patrick Gakuo, a resident of Thika Town, whose initiative is commendable. And though this is not a ‘lost and found’ column, we couldn’t help granting his request. Patrick says: “Watchie, there is a lady out there by the name Hellen Nalwende Khakame, who must be suffering a lot. She forgot her purse with all her identity and other cards at a cybercafé in Thika called Netstop Cyber. Can she or anyone who knows her come and pick up the documents or e-mail me through [email protected]?”

DRY TAPS: Urgently calling Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is loyal customer Rahab Njoki, who says there is hardly enough water supplied to the residents of the densely populated Githurai 44, on the city's north-western outskirts. “We, the people of Githurai 44, are really suffering. The company gives us water for only a few hours a week, but with the very low pressure, most of us have to spend sleepless nights trying to tap it and we still don’t get enough. Please highlight our plight, Watchie.” Contact is [email protected]

REMEMBER THEM: Has the late freedom fighter JM Kariuki, who was the MP for Nyandarua North when he was assassinated in 1975, been finally forgotten? asks Harrison Kinyanjui. He adds: “March 2 this year passed without a word in memory of the former MP, who was killed 44 years ago.” He is alarmed that “our country is forgetting its heroes, including Pio Gama Pinto, who was shot dead in the 1960s and former Foreign Affairs minister Dr Robert Ouko, killed in the early 1990s. “We should have institutions named after these gallant heroes.” His contact is [email protected]