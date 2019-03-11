DIRTY POLITCS: The penchant for washing dirty political linen in public exposes Kenyans to ridicule abroad, says Robert Mukirae, who has been on the receiving end of such humiliation several times. “I am always a little ashamed whenever I visit our neighbouring countries. Though they have immense admiration for our work ethic, go-getter hustling and incomparable ability to surmount all odds, when it comes to our politics, all I get from them is pity for us.” Ironically, “our politics is actually a catharsis for our national fabric. I have always marvelled at the resilience of Kenyans and our institutions, and this could be thanks to the same despised politicians.” His contact is [email protected]

PERILS OF STRIKES: While she has absolutely nothing against workers agitating for better pay and working conditions, which is their right, Jane Muthoga is worried about the impact on people who have nothing to do with the dispute. “Do those who go on strike, as happened at JKIA last week, ever think of the consequences of their actions?” Whenever there is a strike, she adds, what often follows is a massive loss of revenue, which might lead to the temporary closure or even winding up of the institution. “And where will they be when that happens?” Her contact is [email protected]

BANBKING ON DIASPORA: A Kenyan based in Texas, United States, Dickson K., has been wondering what became of the Co-op Bank’s highly publicised special diaspora team that had been established to ease financial transactions for their customers based overseas. The team, Dickson adds, used to quickly respond to emails from the bank’s Kenyan customers overseas and also engage in online chats, recruiting new ones. He is urging the management to shed some light on why the special unit could have been scrapped. The consequence of this, he adds, is the diaspora customers’ difficulty in getting some crucial feedback from back home. His contact is [email protected]

BETWEEN NAROK AND A DRY TAP: Narok Water has been a huge disappointment for failing to regularly supply adequate water to the little township’s residents, says Joel Jaugenya. For more than six weeks, he moans, Mwamba Estate residents have had to contend with dry taps. But profiting from their misery are the owners of the numerous water bowsers, who have been doing brisk business. Joel would like an assurance that there is no dirty trick. “Why should he be paying a standing charge?” His contact is [email protected]

KENYA POWERLESS: From Mazeras in Kwale County, Sam Vohya is disappointed with Kenya Power’s emergency response. “I reported a power failure at on March 7 at Mariakani office (Ref No. 4467447). They came in the evening but failed. Days later, we still have no electricity and our food is going bad in the fridge.” Further calls to the office telephone, 0202393692, yielded nothing. On dialling 95551, he was assigned yet another reference, No. 4475981. “Doesn’t Kenya Power have qualified technicians anymore? I think it’s because they don’t have a competitor to shake them up that they treat their customers so badly,” claims Sam, whose contact is Tel 0720238941 or email: [email protected]

NAIROBI LION: People critical of the lion statue on Uhuru Highway, Nairobi, are missing the point, says Joe Musyoki. “It’s a work of art, more about Nairobians and less about wildlife. The tired-looking lion reflects the abuse of our wildlife in Nairobi National Park — air and river pollution, noisy low-flying planes and, very soon, the rattling of speeding SGR trains. It is an impression of an urban breed that has copied Nairobians’ bad habit of eating fast foods and (ab)using skin lighteners; hence, the haggard look and light skin. It’s probably bored of seeing residents spend hours in traffic jams.” His contact is [email protected]