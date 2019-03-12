THE CUTTING EDGE

CUT-OFF SHRINE: The mythical origin of the Agikuyu community at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga, Murang’a County, Charles Kamanga notes, attracts a lot of culture and history enthusiasts. However, the road from Murang’a Town to Mugeka Shopping Centre is a disgrace. "Huge trenches and craters wreak havoc on motor vehicles carrying visitors to the shrine." Charles wishes vocal Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro could, for once, go slow on national politics and address "this very important road in his constituency by lobbying the relevant national government department to either re-carpet it or seal the potholes". His contact is [email protected]

WATER SIPHONING: Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has been cracking down on illegal water connections and unapproved use of water pumps connected directly to the mains in Lang'ata, says the Corporate Affairs Department, in response to Martin Muema’s complaint. Water pumps, the spokesperson explains, should be connected at least 100 metres from the water meter point. Anybody who knows about pumps that are not properly installed should report to the Southern regional office at Woodley. “We thank him for raising the issue and urge our customers to report any illegal water connections by dialling *888# or [email protected].”

STAGE OF THEFT: Ol Kalou matatu stage in Nyandarua has in the recent past become a veritable den of thieves, says Rahab Njoki. She appeals to the county commissioner to urgently mobilise the local security personnel to go to the rescue of the people, who are at the mercy of daring muggers masquerading as touts. "The touts often hound passengers, especially men, and snatch their mobile phones from their shirt pockets". This, she adds, has been happening even though there is a police station nearby.

CONCRETE JUNGLE: World Bank support for county projects is a boon to the urban centres, says George Morara. This assistance to the municipalities, George adds, has been the missing link in ensuring sustainable urbanisation. However, he is alarmed that environmental protection is not considered when implementing projects. "All they do is some sand and cement here and there, and not a single tree is planted. Please ensure your construction is done with trees 10 metres apart. I expect more from an organisation such as the WB." His contact is [email protected]