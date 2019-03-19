THE CUTTING EDGE

POLICE BRIBERY: Corruption in the police service is so entrenched it will take extra efforts to uproot it, says David Ngumi. The vice, he adds, runs through the entire service and the talk about police bosses setting targets for their juniors on the amount of money to collect daily is not just a rumour. Eliminating the menace calls for ingenious ways, including the bosses binding themselves to be held liable whenever their junior officers are caught taking bribes. “Those who refuse to sign should be assigned desk work, which most of the officers loathe.” His contact is [email protected]

HUMILITY TEST: Nanyuki matatu driver John Mbataru says that, although he really respects tough-talking Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru for fighting for her people’s interests in and out of the National Assembly, he was not at all impressed with her recent public altercation with the local police station boss. “It was quite unfair of her to confront Nanyuki OCS Abdi Ali in the glare of the television news cameras. But kudos to OCS Ali for saluting the MP, even as she shouted at him at a hotel in the town,” remarks John, whose contact is [email protected]

HIGHER ROLE: Quite impressed with the role First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative has played for more than five years to promote public health, especially maternal care, George Kiongo says she deserves an even higher platform to continue her good work. He therefore proposes that she succeeds her husband in 2022. “She has done fellow Kenyans proud and it’s high time we considered her for the presidency. She has devoted a lot of time to promoting maternal healthcare.” George therefore implores his fellow men and women of Kenya to rally behind Mrs Kenyatta. His contact is [email protected]

DEFORESTATION: There is alarming deforestation going on in the Aberdares Forest, especially on the Nyeri County side, says Gad Kamau, a self-declared Wilson Airport aviator. Large swathes of land, Gad reports, are being cleared of vegetation and he simply cannot understand why the forest department does not seem bothered about the veritable mess going on under their very nose. “The government’s goal of achieving 10 percent forest cover to comply with the United Nations recommendation is at risk. But a worse threat is the loss of the Aberdare Forest as a water catchment area.” His contact is [email protected]