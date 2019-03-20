THE CUTTING EDGE

DEFENDING DETECTIVE: What Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been trying to do lately is to intimidate Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti by publicly criticising him in person, says Damson Opiyo Onger. He wonders whether it is in order for the DP, a key personality in the Presidency, to target a public official in the line of his duty. Damson also believes it’s wrong for Dr Ruto to lecture the DCI on how to do his work. This amounts to harassment of a senior official who should be allowed the freedom to discharge his mandate. His contact is [email protected]

ANIMAL STATUES: Statues of wild animals is the new craze in some towns, says Thomas Yebei, upset that this is being given priority over development. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho “started it all by planting some metal statues in the reclaimed Kibarani dump site, including animals such as reindeer, which don’t even belong in the tropical environment”. Then came his Nairobi colleague Mike Sonko’s angry-looking lions on Uhuru Highway. “Surely, can’t the county governments look into more urgent things such as construction of walkways and cleaning of cities than these ugly, lifeless statues?” His contact is [email protected]

NEIGHBOURLY MALONG: Quite heartwarming for Eliab Otiato amid the depressing news of starvation in 12 counties in the north of the country is an admirable gesture of generosity by controversial South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Malong Jr. “Rushing to the rescue of starving neighbours by offering to transport food is commendable.” But he is appalled at the sluggish reaction by officials as the pangs of hunger continue to bite! He reminds MPs: “Mark you, the people who voted for you and others are at a risk of perishing.” His contact is [email protected]

CITY IN THE SUN: Nairobi is steadily reclaiming its ‘City in the Sun’ tag, says Njuguna Kimotho, pointing out the construction of pavements, expansion of the drainage system and sealing of potholes. He is also thrilled by the “beautified avenues, well-lit alleys and clean roads with green grass even during the hot and dry weather. “Credit goes to flamboyant Governor Sonko for his efforts in the city’s regeneration despite hawkers crying foul. The only Achilles heel is Nairobi River.” His contact is [email protected]

