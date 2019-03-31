TABICHI MOMENT: The international feting of rural schoolteacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi is, to Jimmy Thumbi, one of the greatest occurrences in recent times that have done the country proud. “That he could win such a prestigious accolade is just unimaginable as he is not from such big schools as Banda and Brookhouse, where this would have been rather normal. The news is a breath of fresh air even for the Catholic Church that he belongs to, and which has come in for criticism over child molestation by priests. It’s also a great honour for teachers, with their many challenges. Nakuru County should use this opportunity to showcase its potential.” His contact is [email protected]

COUNTING ON HAJI: A word of encouragement for Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji arrives from Kabia Wanjohi, who urges him to take advantage of the immense goodwill he enjoys from the public right across the country to further excel at his demanding job. Says Kabia: “The DDP should refrain from comparing himself to all his non-performing predecessors. Instead, he should look up to the legendary American attorney for the Los Angeles County District, Vincent Bugliosi, who prosecuted 106 felonies in his time and lost only one.” His contact is [email protected]

WORKS IN THE OFFING: The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is aware of the poor state of Mageta Road in the leafy suburb of Lavington, west of Nairobi’s city centre, and plans to do something about it pretty soon. John Cheboi, the Kura assistant director - corporate communications, responding to local resident Diana D’Souza’s complaint, says: “I wish to inform her and other members of the public that the road’s planned rehabilitation should start soon.” The authority’s contact is [email protected]

DATA DEBACLE: Telkom Kenya has been in touch with its loyal customer Cornelius Oliko, who complained about his credit “getting wiped out” even before connecting his data service. Says a spokesperson: “We can confirm that he contacted our helpline on March 19 to inquire about his credit balance. He was advised that Sh2.60 was used on a pay-as-you-go data rate since his phone was internet-enabled at the time. We have since offered him a rebate for the same amount and advised him on the importance of having a data manager set up on his phone.” The service provider’s contact is [email protected]

PROBLEM SOLVED: An elated Samuel Mungai, who had complained about his frustration in getting a search done for land at Juja in Kiambu County, is grateful to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney’s personal assistant for sorting out a problem that had taken more than one and a half months to resolve. Says Samuel: “Just a day after Watchie highlighted my plight at Ardhi House, Nairobi, Mr Jeff Mutai emailed me his phone number to call and explain my predicament, which he promptly addressed the same day. I salute you, Mr Mutai, for your timely response.” His contact is [email protected]

CLIMATE STUDIES: The climate change menace is very real, remarks Misheck Wambu, convinced beyond reasonable doubt, especially following the devastation that the Cyclone Idai has left in its wake in the southeastern African region, with 690 deaths reported. That the deadly force of nature has run amok due to climate change, he adds, is also evident in northern Kenya, where drying river beds and “red-hot” days call for increased public awareness on climate change. “It’s time, too, to make climate change a part of the school curriculum.” His contact is [email protected]