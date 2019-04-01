MISSION TO CUBA: Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki’s decision to send a “fact-finding mission to Cuba” following the reported suicide of a Kenyan doctor in the Latin American country is just a waste of taxpayers’ money, says Karongo Mbui. “There is no need to send a team to find out the challenges facing the Kenyan doctors in Cuba for further training as they are perfectly capable of telling the minister about what they have had to endure since arriving in the Caribbean island. Mark you, these are intelligent adults and not a bunch of schoolchildren. The minister’s decision demonstrates just how we are hugely prone to wasting public money.” His contact is [email protected]

MAGOHA IN-TRAY: Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Joe Musyoki notes, has hit the ground running but, “unlike his predecessors, he must pursue practicable reforms with realistic timelines”. Priorities, says Joe, include stalled projects such as the e-learning programme, the need for tenable workload for learners, especially in primary school, and the perennial unrest in schools. Learners should be protected from drug abuse and early pregnancies and schools in Machakos and Kajiado counties that defy the holiday tuition ban investigated. His contact is [email protected]

MATATU IMPUNITY: A regular commuter between Nyali and Mtwapa in Mombasa, Niklas Rogers, is appalled at “the complete impunity and ridiculous behaviour of matatu drivers”. Their conduct, he moans, is out of control and getting worse, apparently mocking the recent short-lived countrywide crackdown. “Unfortunately, all the sheep follow, including government vehicles and other road users. This is worsened by a contractor who has built murram overtaking lanes for matatus.” Traffic police and the NTSA, says Niklas, have lost control. “Any foreign tourist or visitor will be shocked at the complete loss of road discipline,” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

TRUCKS OF DEATH: People are being killed on the roads and almost every time a lorry is involved, Diana D’Souza has observed. The owners of these trucks, she proposes, should be required to directly compensate the victims’ families. “If a lorry doesn’t ram a bus or car it is a bus, matatu or car driver smashing into a stationary and dangerously parked lorry on the road! This is outrageous.” Over the years, Diana adds, she has been calling for a crackdown on water tankers that often freewheel and hurtle down James Gichuru, Spring Valley and Karen roads. He contact [email protected]

HUNGER TOLL: Reports of lives lost due to starvation are terribly annoying, coming after the government promised that such a thing would never happen again, says Michael Ogolo. He credits the media for informing the people about the situation in Turkana, Baringo and other counties short of food. Michael wonders what the National Drought Management Authority has been up to lately. He’s also not amused that, whereas chiefs and MCAs have confirmed that there have been some deaths, some top government officials are insisting that nobody has died of starvation. “There is no need to keep on denying the obvious,” says Michael, whose contact is [email protected]

TRENDING TABICHI: A living example of the saying, a hero is never recognised at home, is Sh100 million Global Teacher Award winner Peter Mokaya Tabichi, says Ruth Gituma. “How come nobody, not even his employer, had noticed the work of the latest hero in town, Brother Tabichi? Now everybody wants a piece of him and there is talk of giving him a promotion, plenty of recognition and so on.” Ruth is yet to get over the folly of awarding the Head of State Commendation to ‘Githeri Man’ and some others. Her contact is [email protected]