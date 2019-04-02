THE CUTTING EDGE

UNMARKED HIGHWAY: There are some little oversights or omissions that needlessly undermine efforts to enhance road safety, and yet all that is needed won’t cost much money, though it is a matter of life and death. Isabella Okindo cannot understand why, for instance, some parts of Mombasa Road, Nairobi, the beginning of the major highway linking the capital to the coast, is unmarked despite having been refurbished several times in recent years. The worst section, she adds, is between the General Motors plant and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport junction. She appeals to the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently ensure that it is done. Her contact is [email protected]

CONCRETE EVIDENCE: A vote of no confidence against Deputy President William Ruto is uncalled for unless with direct evidence linking him to the rampant looting of billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money, says Vincent Owino. But he wants investigators to provide prosecutors with impeccable evidence to haul the looters to court and ensure justice is done. “Although the DP’s critics claim his body language indicates he doesn’t have the passion for the graft war, and mega corruption will thrive if he becomes President in 2022”, Vincent wants nothing but solid evidence from his accusers. His contact is [email protected]

POWER WOES: The last time he complained about the irritating frequent power blackouts in Ugunja Township on the Busia-Kisumu highway, Bernard Odhiambo says, a team of technicians and their supervisors from the local Kenya Power office literally invaded his home, asking: “What is the problem?” Well, he reports, the power failures have become worse. And lately, it gets rather ridiculous when some of his neighbours have electricity and there’s none on his side of the little town. For the details, his contact is [email protected]

DANGEROUS PATH: On Lang'ata Road, between Uhuru Gardens and the main entrance to Lang'ata Hospital, Japheth Amugada notes, “there is a beautiful footpath” that was constructed by Kenya Power when it laid electricity cables in the area. It is wide enough, Japheth adds, for the spiritedly early morning joggers and as nursery/primary schoolchildren are walked to school by housekeepers. The only danger is that it has been literally taken over by marauding boda-boda riders, who always speed in either direction, endangering innocent pedestrians’ lives. Can bumps be erected on the footpath? he pleads. His contact is [email protected]