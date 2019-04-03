THE CUTTING EDGE

NOBLE PROFESSION: By winning the 2019 Global Teacher Prize, Bro Peter Mokaya Tabichi has taken the saying “No one should teach who is not in love with teaching” to a whole new and unprecedented level in Kenya, says Chris Kiriba. Chris, who describes himself as a “teacher from top to bottom, back to front”, adds: “It behoves all of us who have been called to this noble profession to emulate Peter and dedicate ourselves to shaping the destiny of our charges, which is what we were called for.” His contact is [email protected]

PERSEVERING IN CUBA: On the plight of the Kenyan doctors in Cuba, Michael Kinuthia begs to differ with some MPs’ suggestion that they should be brought back home before they complete their studies. “This would be a waste of time for the doctors and taxpayers’ money. Instead, they should be pushing for better terms and conditions for the Kenyan doctors in Cuba. Let our doctors demand better terms and conditions in their stations. In the end, they will come back home with the knowledge, expertise and experience to serve their fellow Kenyans better.” His contact is [email protected]

BATTLING THE HAWKERS: Every now and then, Daniel Muema laments, Nairobi’s city centre turns into a battlefield with askaris and hawkers engaging in potentially deadly running battles. The aftermath is merchandise strewn all over the place with even breastfeeding mothers being battered and their frightened children left screaming. This, Daniel adds, would be easily averted if the county could allocate appropriate sites and provide amenities for the petty traders to separate them from the criminals who take advantage of the confusion for their selfish illicit gain. His contact is [email protected]

PAMPERED PARLIAMENTARIANS: The conduct of our MPs, Ken Butiko says, often reminds him of legendary French Queen Marie Antoinette, who, on being told that the people were protesting over a shortage of bread, retorted that they should eat cake instead. Ben is frustrated that the MPs have failed to review insurance legislation to rein in the exploitative health insurers. “Our insurance laws are outdated and protect the insurer more, but the MPs, who are pampered like Marie Antoinette, won’t protect the common man.” His contact is [email protected]