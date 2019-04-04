GAMBLING DISASTER: Kenya is becoming a gambling nation with many young people getting addicted, says Mombasa resident Justin Nkaranga. The menace, he adds, should be fought the same way drug abuse is tackled. Some of the addicts at the coast, he reports, are easily recruited into criminal gangs or form their own and risk ruining their lives. “Gambling can be addictive, just as drugs or alcohol. Gambling should be banned since, once hooked, the addicts will do anything to sustain the bad habit. Just like illicit brew, it will only go underground if the government bans it.” His contact is [email protected]

GHOST POLICE: The revelation that there are many ghost workers in the National Police Service, who have been gobbling up a whopping Sh148 million in illicit pay, is worrying, though hardly surprising, says Ruth Gituma. It the extent of the menace, she adds, becomes even more evident when one considers the fact that it is widespread in the civil service. According to her, this rampant wastage is proof enough that the country a real problem. “However, since it takes two to tango, there must be officers, especially those controlling the payroll, who are abusing their offices for personal gain.” Her contact is [email protected]

WEATHERING THE WEATHERMAN: Could the recent praise for fairly accurate weather forecasts have become the weatherman’s undoing? Florence Mumbe is casting doubt on the accuracy of the weather forecasts issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department in the past three years. “The forecasts are contrary to the actual daily weather patterns most of the time and they seem to be casual cut-and-paste predictions. Most reports talk about ‘morning sunny conditions, afternoon showers over a few places throughout the country’. Any amateur can easily predict that.” Her contact is [email protected]

GRABBED PAVEMENTS: The recent expansion of the walkways on Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi, is a welcome development to cater for the ever-growing human traffic in the city centre, says Kethi Ngoka. However, Kethi moans, now hogging the expanded spaces are motorists parking on the pavement and a big number of food delivery motorcycles that are often found opposite Jevanjee Gardens as the riders wait for errands. “This defeats the purpose for which this project was intended. I hope the city county authorities can nip this growing trend in the bud.” Kethi’s contact is [email protected]

AGONISING THIRST: For more than three months, Dorothee von Brentano moans, the residents of Kiambu Kawaida have not had any water supplied to their homes but fear to raise the matter with the concerned authorities. The officials, she charges, are not only uninterested in the residents’ agonising plight but, even worse, are “even prone to retribution”. And the consequences are more ominous. Says she: “Friends of mine renting out some of their rooms to raise money to pay school fees for their children lost their tenants because of lack of water. As a result, their children can’t go back to their secondary school. What a shame!”

SIMARO FAREWELL: Lingala rhumba music enthusiast Njoroge Kibe wishes the Congolese embassy in Nairobi could ease arrangements for Kenyan fans to travel to Kinshasa for the funeral of legendary composer, guitarist, vocalist and band leader Lutumba Simaro Massiya. Writing from Loitokitok, on the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro, he adds: “Some of us are willing to sell our goats, cows and motorbikes (for the fare). Regrettably, this is an expensive affair. They should emulate the DRC Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which issued temporary travel documents to fans to travel to Kinshasa by road to attend Tabu Ley’s funeral a few years ago.” His contact is [email protected]