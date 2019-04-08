BEER AID: While donations are urgently and sorely needed in parts of the country where people are staring at death in the face due to starvation after a persistent drought led to a severe food shortage, Ruth Gituma is not amused that a group of Chinese nationals took beer to Baringo County in the North Rift. “The Chinese fellows decided to donate beer to hungry Kenyans and we think it’s okay. Was this to quench their thirst or what was the purpose? I think that’s an insult to our intelligence and it’s time we said ‘No’ to what is unacceptable, even if it seems like looking a gift horse in the mouth!” His contact is [email protected]

ANAESTHESIA FOR DEBT PAIN: While stating that it is “extremely unhealthy to drink alcohol on an empty stomach”, Andayi Mushenye is not amused that a Chinese company chose to donate beer as part of its food aid to a hunger-ravaged village in Tiaty Sub-County. The Washington, DC-based Kenyan adds: “Besides making depression worse, the effects of alcohol last for not less than eight hours. Wouldn’t it have been better for the Chinese to donate school supplies or do they want us to drink and forget about their hefty infrastructure loans?” His contact is [email protected]

ACADEMIC GIANTS: The academic cheating syndicate in which jobless Kenyan university graduates assist lazy students in Britain to write their theses, earning them accolades with the papers that meet the required threshold in English, is superb though illegal, says Silas Nyambok. He adds: “Building on the respect accorded to Kenyan engineers, doctors and nurses and so on beyond our borders, we can only hold our heads high and shout that we are among the best in the world.” This, he adds, is a wake-up call to those who rubbish the 8-4-4 education system to hold their horses. His contact is [email protected]

ODM CONUNDRUM: Last week’s by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya constituencies, which the ODM candidates lost, present an acid test for the once-vibrant opposition behemoth as the race to the 2020 General Election may just have begun in earnest, remarks Peter Mballi. But Peter is more interested in the fortunes of veteran party leader Raila Odinga. Says he: “It seems local politics is now a stoop too low for Mr Odinga, the African Union infrastructure envoy. He would hardly lose elections and did not even have to attend election campaigns!” His contact is [email protected]

HUDUMA NAMBA FEAR: The low turnout at Huduma Namba registration might be largely fuelled by the prophecy in Revelation chapter 13 of the Bible about the number of the ‘Beast’, 666, notes Patrick Majanja. “I am a Christian and have just registered because I know that we are not being allotted the devil’s number. This is not the first time the government is registering us using a number: Think IDs, passports, single business permit, payroll and so on. Of course one cannot transact a business without some numbers. At the risk of being branded the devil’s advocate, I urge all to register. It is a good thing.” His contact is [email protected]

TOM MBOYA STATUE: As long the statue of the late mercurial politician and Cabinet minister Thomas Joseph “TJ” Mboya on Moi Avenue in downtown Nairobi is neglected, Francis Njuguna cannot have peace. He is continually irked by the desecration of the legacy of his role model and great Kenyan. Francis, who has raised this matter before, says: “I wonder why it has taken the Nairobi City County government so long to have the Tom Mboya statue renovated. It has been a while since water stopped flowing in the fountain. ‘‘The man is dear to me and many other Kenyans. His contribution to the liberation struggle is unforgettable.” His contact is [email protected]