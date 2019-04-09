THE CUTTING EDGE

POLITICAL EUPHORIA: ODM’s resounding defeat in the recent parliamentary by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya should not overly excite the two victorious parties, Wiper and Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), respectively, cautions Henry Ruhiu on the danger of such euphoria. A possible explanation of the Orange party’s trouncing, he adds, is that its leadership was overconfident and assumed that its supposed popularity would secure victory, [thus] failing to campaign vigorously. “I’m not a supporter of any of these three parties, but I see the possibility of ODM recapturing the two seats with huge margins in the 2022 elections.” His contact is [email protected]

MESSY HOOLIGANS: It’s unfair to blame the Nairobi City County government for the sorry state of the Tom Mboya statue, says Elvis Muruli. The mess, he adds, has been created by the scores of football hooligans who troop to the monument every weekend, including this past one, as they head for or return from matches, purporting to pay homage to the mercurial Cabinet minister who was assassinated in 1969. They converge at the spot and soil the statue. “You will just waste money making it look good as it will surely be messed up the coming weekend.” His contact is [email protected]

STUDENT POLLS: A watchful Miriam Manya takes issue with a headline in the Opinion pages of the Nation’s Tuesday, April 9, edition, “Sonu poll a display of competence, maturity”. The students’ organisation, she clarifies, is no longer known as Nairobi University Students Association (Sonu). “What we have now, Watchie, is University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA). There is also no institution called Nairobi University.” However, she really liked the page 3 feature on the history-making Ms Anne Mvurya, the first woman president of UNSA. “Congratulations to Ms Mvurya and the increasingly enlightened University of Nairobi (UoN) student fraternity!” Her contact is [email protected]

EVIL ADDICTION: “Awful” gambling, just like alcoholism and smoking, is an evil habit whose advertising should be banned, says Alnashir Walji, echoing the sentiments of his fellow readers. “An addiction is terrible, as it is difficult to break the habit once one is hooked to it. Betting may result in suicides because of losing stakes amounting to huge sums of money”. However, Alnashir is grateful to the government for outlawing pornography and limiting smoking to designated zones, especially in towns. His contact is [email protected]