THE CUTTING EDGE

POLITICAL PULPIT: The clergy stand accused for allowing politicians to turn churches into political grounds to promote their selfish agenda, says Steven Wagathoni. And for this, his blunt verdict is that the clerics are failing their churches and the congregation that rely on them for spiritual guidance. Steven cannot understand why, for instance, the clergy would allow the politicians to hurl insults at their rivals from the pulpit. Is it just because they want them to conduct and contribute to their fund drives? “After telling the congregation to pray for their leaders, these people turn around and show disrespect and insult others. It is shameful.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BREXIT: When Britons overwhelmingly voted to leave the EU, Joe Musyoki notes, they never imagined it would be such a “noisy and messy divorce”. To the Conservatives, the equivalent of Kenya’s ‘Kieleweke’ politicians, “no deal is better than a bad deal”, and to the Labour Party, our ‘Tanga Tanga’, “no deal is a big deal!” Britain wants a ‘divorce’ but still wants to enjoy the “fruits of the EU marriage of preferential treatment on customs, markets, and employments. It is akin to wanting to keep the keys to a former lover’s house to take an occasional shower, change clothes or, worse, sleep over!” His contact is [email protected]

****

DEAD PORTAL: A consultant surgeon, Dr W. Makanga, is smarting from a nasty encounter he had with the police, who flagged him down at a roadblock near Greensteds School in Nakuru at 4am on Monday, April 8. They asked for his driving licence and checked its validity using the NTSA short code 22430. “It failed, indicating that there was no record of my ID or the licence reference number. They threatened to detain my licence yet I had a 250km drive ahead.” Calls to NTSA number 0709932300 went unanswered. They demanded money; he paid up after a 40-minute haggle. “I applied for the licence on the NTSA/e-citizen portal,” says the doc. For the details, his contact is [email protected]

****

HEROINE ZARIKA: When Fatuma Zarika recently successfully defended her World Boxing Council super bantamweight title in Nairobi, beating off a spirited challenge from Zambia’s Catherine Phiri, Waqo Abdi Waqo was put off by the lacklustre celebrations. Waqo recalls that a man was feted with national honours for merely eating githeri while queuing to vote. “So, when are we going to similarly fete boxing heroine Zarika? She has flown our national flag high. She is a good mentor to youth.” His contact is [email protected]