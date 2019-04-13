POLITICS OF DECEIT: This is how Chris Kiriba describes the raging tussle in the Jubilee Party pitting supporters of Deputy President William Ruto against those opposed to his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Voters, he says, should heed the advice of Martin Luther King Jr: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor political, nor popular, but … because conscience tells him it is right.” His contact is chriskiriba14 @gmail.com.

***

FRESH PERSPECTIVE: As the war on corruption is intensified, Job Momanyi points out that Kenyans thrive on mass euphoria: “Everywhere you go, people are talking about corruption, forgetting that while we castigate it, we need to invest in science and technology, revive industries, create jobs and wealth, and in essence, to bake a much bigger cake for everyone to get a piece. China, too, fights corruption, and even hangs those found guilty, but that’s not what the country is known for”. His contact is [email protected]

***

JAMMED ROAD: The completion and opening of the Westlands-Red Hill link road, Thomas Yebei moans, is largely to blame for the massive traffic congestion on Waiyaki Way. A journey that would normally take only 30 minutes now lasts an hour and a half. “There is no justification for transferring a problem from one point to another. What is the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) doing to alleviate the serious snarl-ups?” His contact is [email protected]

***

BALANCED COVERAGE: The media, Tom Mwiraria says, should stop giving extensive coverage to people who commit horrendous crimes. “Such exquisite detail and apparent romancing of the psychopaths is encouraging them to commit even more and worse crimes.” Journalism, he states, should be more humane and demonstrate humanity. “It’s called the humanity principle. More should be said about the victim and less about the killer,” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

***

POLICE BEHAVIOUR: A video circulating on social media, in which a traffic policeman snatches a motorist’s driving licence, is terribly disturbing to Mohammed Fazal Hussein. Are police authorised to confiscate a motorist’s driving licence? He would also like to know if it is right for a motorist to be ordered to drive to the police station without his licence. “What if he gets involved in an accident? I am sure the insurance company might have a justification for refusing to pay.” His contact is [email protected]

***