THE CUTTING EDGE

NUMBERLESS BIKES: The increasing number of motorcycles on the road without original number plates poses a security risk, says David Motari, accusing the NTSA of failing in its mandate. “It’s annoying to see motorcycles with some fading paper-laminated number plates.” The shortage, he adds, does not seem to affect motor vehicle owners as much as the cyclists. His concern is that the bikes could end up in the wrong hands and be used to aid commission of crime. “Sincerely, how long can we have such key national agencies failing us? Wake up, NTSA!” His contact is [email protected]

NEIGHBOURHOOD NUISANCE: Though quite happy that Nairobi City County is finally tarmacking the road behind Siwaka Estate at Madaraka, Paul N. is worried about the mushrooming illegal structures in the neighbourhood. Besides the loud music played in some of the kiosks, Paul claims that there has been an influx of crooks peddling illicit drugs to college students in the area. He is, therefore, inviting the authorities to take an interest in the goings-on at a local makeshift nightclub, where youth play a game of pool, drink beer and brazenly smoke bhang late into the night with their noisy music giving local residents sleepless nights. His contact is [email protected]

PARKING MILCH COW: Parking is one of Nairobi’s lucrative sources of income, remarks David Kilonzo, however surprised at the poor handling of the goose that lays the golden egg. The city county, David adds, is only interested in collecting money from motorists using its parking bays in the central business district and the peripheries, which is a reliable source of revenue. “It should be natural that they maintain the parking bays by just painting or sweeping them clean. Due to lack of markings, some motorists park haphazardly, putting only five cars in a space that can take seven comfortably.” He quips: “Sometimes, it’s the simple things that make life worthwhile.” His contact is [email protected]

WHISTLEBLOWER RAILA: The explanation by ODM leader Raila Odinga that he was a whistleblower in the fake gold scam is one that S.K. Chege won’t buy. “Though I have great respect for Raila, I feel that the man is not being entirely honest. Did he involve the police before he travelled to Dubai? How did he know about the fake gold issue? How come he only spoke about it after an audio clip circulating on social media mentioned his name? Raila should be a man of interest to the investigators.” His contact is [email protected]