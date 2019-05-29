THE CUTTING EDGE

PIPED WATER TO JERRYCANS: All has been well for many years for the residents of the fast-growing Kitengela Township straddling the Nairobi-Namanga highway until a senior government official ordered the disconnection of their major source of water supply in February, claims Eric Kivuva. To replace the main water supply, Eric adds, water kiosks are to be constructed, from where residents will buy water in jerrycans. Switching off tap water and having the people resort to fetching the vital commodity in jerrycans, he laments, is a most retrogressive step. He urges the authorities to rethink the issue.

****

SPIKING BEAUTIES: The increasing number of pretty young women working in cahoots with criminal gangs or in swindling rackets poses a grave danger to their gullible would-be victims, especially in pubs and nightclubs, warns Mombasa resident Justin Nkaranga. The women, referred to in the entertainment joints in the coastal resort town as “swaras”, he adds, will pretend to be really good company at your table but, as you lower your guard, they will spike your drink. “You will then wake up the following morning in an unfamiliar place but with all your money and belongings gone.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DRY TAPS: Residents of Nairobi’s Karasani suburb, northwest of the city centre, Martin Muniu reports, have, in the past two months, been gripped by a severe water shortage. The dry taps are partly due to the “inconsistent water supply”. They mostly get water only once a week, during the day, a situation that favours many of the private water vendors now exploiting the helplessness of the residents to make a killing. While appealing to local MP Mercy Gakuya to intervene, he asks Nairobi Water management to ensure the densely populated area has regular water supply. His contact is [email protected]

****

CAPITAL DECAY: The original 1948 Master Plan for Nairobi, Rhodia Mann notes, called for a clean, well-thought-out and orderly city. “Whilst it is wonderful to see Nairobi grow into a modern metropolis, I’ve seen serious and unattended issues along the way. Yes, we have new superhighways and bypasses, which make getting around much easier for those in cars. But what about the poor pedestrians?” The city, she adds, has heaps of rubble, stones and soil. “There are no sidewalks or paths, and the older roads are just left to disintegrate into a mess of potholes. Getting from point A to B can be a nightmare. I look forward to some improvements!” Rhodia’s contact is [email protected]