THE CUTTING EDGE

CURRENCY WOES: Though the issuance of new currency notes as part of a campaign to fight the corrupt people holding loads of illicit cash is commendable, Kennedy Mochabo is unhappy with the October 1 deadline to get rid of all the Sh1,000 banknotes, which he thinks is too near and could inconvenience many innocent people who have earned their money the hard and honest way. It has become difficult to transact with the Sh1,000 note, he adds, arguing that the government should have “allowed a bit more circulation of the notes until all the ATMs are able to dispense only the new currency notes before declaring the Sh1,000 note as no longer legal tender.” His contact is [email protected]

****

POWER OUTAGES: In May, Dick Knight reports, citing his own simple survey, residents of Shimba Hills, in Kwale County, had power outages lasting three and four days and, therefore, a total of seven days. The cost of spoilt food in the fridges, he believes, would justify the granting of a 30 per cent reduction in the electricity bills for each consumer. “Instead, all we get is an excuse that ‘it was routine maintenance’. The grossly expensive service provided by Kenya Power is an example of what is really wrong with our country.” His account is No. 87760031 and his contact, [email protected]

****

EXTINCT ATHI: When he recently asked about the origin and meaning of Thiboro, a place between Kangemi and Uthiru shopping centres, off the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, Githuku Mungai says, he didn’t know this would raise even more curiosity. While explaining that the place was named after a small stream in the area, Mbuthi Murengi opened yet another dimension by revealing that the name has an Athi (‘earth people’) origin. Waxing anthropological, Githuku explains that the Athi were the original inhabitants of central Kenya before the Gikuyu arrived several centuries ago. “They are extinct, and it was wonderful to learn this Athi word, whose meaning we still do not quite know.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DARK ROAD: Motorists driving on the stretch of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway between the Machakos junction and the former Small World Restaurant area, Alex Kioko notes, are “today enjoying a real highway driving experience after the section was rebuilt and recently opened up for traffic”. However, Alex, who describes himself as a regular nocturnal user of the highway, laments that “the road surface is too dark for night driving, forcing motorists to keep to the middle of the road.” He can be reached through [email protected]