THE CUTTING EDGE

DIRTY MONEY: The decision by the Central Bank of Kenya to recall the Sh1,000 banknotes “at this time when corruption is galloping beyond control is a master stroke of genius as far as financial accountability is concerned”, remarks Thomas Yebei. He adds: “The people hoarding billions in banks and homes will have a rough time explaining the source of the money.” However, Thomas wishes KRA, EACC, DCI and DPP will seize the opportunity to interrogate the sources. Others that should also keep a keen eye on this, he adds, are the Asset Recovery Authority and the Finance Reporting Centre, to relentlessly fight the widespread graft menace. His contact is [email protected]

****

SHARE THE LOOT: Also impressed with the CBK for unveiling the new currency notes is Nakuru resident Henry Lisege. But he’s a bit worried that some corrupt fellows might try to call the government’s bluff to phase out all the Sh1,000 bank notes by the October 1 deadline. The government, Henry believes, could immensely benefit from the expected changeover if it gave an amnesty and make some decent money for itself. His appeal to the authorities is to allow the corrupt to exchange their loot for the new currency but get to keep half of the value. His contact is [email protected]

****

ATTACK ON JOURNALISTS: “Thoroughly ashamed” is how Chris Kiriba sums up his reaction to the news of an attack by some students on a television news crew in Machakos County several days ago. Says he: “That journalists were clobbered for doing what they are trained to do — collecting, writing and disseminating news or other current information to the public — is callous, evil and shameful. It is even more shameful that the crooks in uniform who did this were reportedly incited by a teacher, who should know better. Chris is demanding tough action by the Teachers Service Commission against the culprits. His contact is chriskiriba14 @gmail.com.

****

DEAD ASSET: Aworking and profitable Mumias Sugar Company (MSC), the largest manufacturing concern in western Kenya, would be the best asset for the local people and their leaders, says Elvis Muruli, watching the unfolding developments in the miller’s woes. Says he: “The local politicians and people should take pride in the fact that this giant factory is located in their area. The ownership does not matter so as long as MSC can get working. There is no pride in owning a moribund entity.” His contact is [email protected]