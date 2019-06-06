THE CUTTING EDGE

DILAPIDATED ROAD: The owners of businesses on East Gate Nairobi National Park Road and their workers are disappointed at the dilapidation of the once-all-weather road bustling with activity, says Raju Raja, hoping that the city county leadership will hear their cry and urgently fix it. Business, he adds, has suffered as the road continues to deteriorate, making it difficult for motorists, and even worse, pedestrians, to reach their destinations with ease. Largely to blame are the hundreds of trucks that use this road daily. The problem has been compounded by lack of adequate infrastructure to support the ICD at Embakasi with its increased SGR cargo. His contact is [email protected]

POLLUTED RIVER: The Nairobi River clean-up could end up an exercise in futility and waste of public funds, warns Mike Johan. He called Nema to complain about discharge of raw sewage and dumping of solid waste into the tributary that flows through Kawangware, Kangemi and Lavington/Muthangari a few months before Environment CS Keriako Tobiko launched the campaign. “The quality of water in the tributary improved dramatically and the heavy stench disappeared.” He laments that the tributary is once again choked with waste. His contact is [email protected]

ROAD WORKS: Nothing is more gratifying than a good response to a public complaint or appeal, says Dave Tumbula, excited that the badly damaged Busia Town main road is finally being repaired. This is the stretch at the weighbridge. “But as I didn’t see a signpost, I couldn’t tell whether this is the work of the county government, Kenya National Highways Authority or Kenya Rural Roads Authority. What is important, though, is that the road is being rebuilt with proper drains this time.” Dave cannot wait to have a smooth ride into the border town. “Whoever is responsible for this deserves kudos” since a rough welcome into the town will give a bad impression to first-time visitors, he says.

JOMO STATUE: As critics “get all worked up about having the statue of First President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta on the new banknotes, maybe they should also know that the Sh100 note has a picture of a person picking tea”, says Njora Waweru, also one of the people who fondly refer to one another as “learned friend”. The Sh200 note, he adds, has pictures of a woman holding a baby, a recognisable man leaning over pupils admiring tablets or laptops and a triumphant team of Kenyan athletes. His contact is [email protected]