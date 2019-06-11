DRINK-DRIVING: If they really cared about their customers, Joseph Kamau Mburu says, bars would have acquired breathalysers and encouraged them to always test themselves before driving away after having copious amounts of their favourite alcoholic beverages. This, Joseph adds, would free the police from having to mount roadblocks and wait to subject drivers to Alcoblow tests. “Some of the drunk drivers cover many kilometres, risking their lives and those of others, until police pull them off the road. It will help to curb the deadly drink-driving menace.” His contact is [email protected]

****

PENSIONERS' PAIN: A group of pensioners in Marakwet West are not amused that their dues are usually delayed, hitting their accounts at the local sacco bank by the seventh or eighth of the month. Some get their money after the 17th, or even a month late, yet they used to be paid by the 28th. Some, like Gabriel Chemweno (Tel 0719278573), Philip Busanga (Tel 0702841929) and Peter Chepkonga (Tel 0717139391), turned up at Kapsowar on June 6 and were quite disappointed to return home empty-handed. They would like the Director of Pensions at the Treasury in Nairobi to shed light on the matter. They can also be reached through Jacob Kisang on email at [email protected]

****

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Botswana’s decision to lift its ban on the hunting of elephants, an endangered species, is not good news at all, laments Alnashir D. Walji. He adds: “The elephant population in the southern African country may be higher but that does not mean their numbers should now be depleted in the hunting for sport.” Seeing the jumbo roaming the savannah, Alnashir states, is such a magnificent sight and a major tourist attraction. The International Convention on Conservation of Animals (ICCS) shouldn’t allow Botswana to set a bad precedent. The human-wildlife conflict may be rife but the jumbo should not be hunted into extinction.” His contact is [email protected]

****

FAKE FOODS: The growing popularity of sweet potatoes and arrowroots, known as ngwaci and nduma, respectively, in central Kenya, university don X.N. Iraki notes, “has created a big market for these healthy indigenous foods, including in five-star hotels”. They are replacing conventional breakfast delicacies. “But like in all other profitable businesses, fakes have flooded the market. Have you ever bought ngwaci and nduma that gave you a rash after cleaning them? Once cooked, they are tasteless.” He would like to be given an explanation for the rash. His contact is [email protected]