THE CUTTING EDGE

SALARY WAR: The raging tussle between the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the MPs is quite unnecessary, as it is only driven by the latter’s pursuit of self-interest, remarks Brian Oduya Brian. The MPs, he adds, are in the National Assembly as the representatives of the voters and should not just be seeking to reward themselves. Brian is incensed that they, not long ago, awarded themselves a Sh250,000 monthly house allowance despite also enjoying generous mortgages. “Should this be allowed to stand. It means that the overburdened Kenyan taxpayers will have to brace themselves and dig deeper into their pockets to pay the MPs’ benefits.” His contact is [email protected]

****

GREED: The MPs’ legendary greed manifesting in their never-ending clamour for higher salaries and allowances and other hefty perks never ceases to amaze Ken Butiko. If they are not satisfied with what they are paid — which is way above what their counterparts, even in some of the wealthiest countries, earn — he says, why not quit and look for better-paying jobs? They have displayed selfishness by threatening a constitutional body, the SRC. “In the private sector, if you are unhappy with your terms of employment, you resign and look for greener pastures.” His contact is [email protected]

****

WRONG SIGNAGE: The signpost for a petrol station being built in Mombasa by National Oil Company is misleading, says Kazungu Charo. “The new station’s signage says, ‘National Oil, Magongo’, yet, to the best of my knowledge, the new service station is being constructed at Changamwe. Magongo is at least 1.5 kilometres further. This is likely to confuse newcomers to the area. They will think they are in Magongo while they are actually in Changamwe. This is important as many people depend on the names on petrol station signboards for directions.” His contact is [email protected]

****

TRAIN TROUBLES: ‘Madaraka Express’ on the standard gauge railway, Willis O. Aguko notes, is “one of the best, fastest and safest means of travel between Nairobi and Mombasa”. However, he has two nagging questions: seat selection and, two, seat selection on booking and cancellation. “Why not let the passengers choose their seats just like in the aeroplanes? On cancellations, a clear policy should be unveiled.” The last time Willis tried to cancel a trip 13 hours to departure he was informed that a new rule from June 1 says one can only cancel 48 hours before. His contact is [email protected]