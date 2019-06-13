THE CUTTING EDGE

STREET FACELIFT: You can’t win over all of them or can you? This would seem to aptly capture the reaction of Nairobi resident Peter John, who, though impressed that the city county leadership has used public funds to beautify roundabouts and even erect animal statues, it has also miserably failed in an equally important area. On Ronald Ngala Street, at the River Road roundabout, Peter moans, there are deep, crater-like potholes that make a mockery of the otherwise laudable efforts, and these are largely to blame for the endemic traffic jams. “Please repair the roads first and beautify the roundabouts later,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected]

****

BLUNT CURRENCY: It’s time, university don X.N. Iraki notes, to “take a blunt look” at the new currency notes. Prof Iraki, subtly letting us know about his recent promotion, adds: “Despite all the talk on demonetisation, the new notes look cool and global, more like euros. But one wishes they had a transparent part like Canadian dollars.” Even more noticeable, he says, is the Central Bank governor’s signature, just his name, unlike others who waste a lot of ink in signing. One hopes the new notes will mark the beginning of an economic transition. His contact is [email protected]

****

MOURNING A VETERAN: Mourning veteran broadcaster Mohammed Juma Njuguna, Nicholas Murithi says the country has been robbed of an astute media personality who excelled at news gathering and live football commentary. “Njuguna used to give rare international news, which is seldom covered by our media these days. In football commentary, he was a master of all trades, combining the real game coverage with a dose of zilizopendwa (oldies) songs such as "Chaupele Mpenzi", "Kwea Mlima Kweaaa", "Mwana wa Mbuzi Kwea", and also the recent chants such as "Salary oooh, salary oooh ooooh". His was rare talent. Rest in peace, Mohammed Juma Njuguna!” His contact is [email protected]

****

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE: A Liverpool Football Club fan since 1984, Robert Mukirae says “it has been a roller-coaster ride, from the highs of the ’80s when the Reds reigned supreme to the lows of the ’90s and noughties, when bitter rivals Manchester United were dominant”. Recently, “there has been a considerable uptick in their fortunes, culminating in a runner-up position in the English premiership, a point behind winners City. The win over Tottenham Hotspur to clinch the European Champions’ League “was more than ample compensation for their EPL heartbreak.” He concludes: “Go Liverpool!” His contact is [email protected]