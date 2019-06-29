ROADBLOCKS: There are just too many Traffic Police officers on the highways these days, remarks Peter Githinji, adding that travelling from Nairobi to Nyeri recently, he was amazed at the high number of roadblocks on the highway during the day. The most heavily policed was the Thika-Karatina section, something he had never witnessed in the more than 40 years he has been driving. This heavy deployment, with as many as six armed officers at one roadblock, he found to be too much, and this, at a time when their colleagues are battling Al-Shabaab terrorists in northeastern Kenya and could do with some reinforcements. His contact is [email protected]

***

ROAD SAFETY: With many motorists naturally tempted to speed on the newly refurbished Mirema Road at Zimmermann Estate on the outskirts of Nairobi, an alarmed Festus Mbuimwe is urging the Kenya Urban Roads Authority to urgently consider installing some speed bumps on it. Since the construction was completed a few months ago, the road has been turned into a mini-Formula One circuit, of course endangering the lives of the road users. The most notorious culprits include bodaboda and matatu drivers. Water bowser drivers have also been behaving badly lately. He hopes Kura will get the bumps in place before someone gets killed by a speeding nut. His contact is [email protected]

***

LANGUAGE: Since Kiswahili is the official language of Kenya alongside English, Dennis Sinyo says he is at a loss as to why the Budget has never been read in Parliament in the former. Each year, he adds, Kenya’s Treasury Secretary delivers the financial statement in the National Assembly in Nairobi on the same day the Tanzanian Finance minister makes his speech eloquently in the capital, Dodoma, in Kiswahili. “In order to motivate more young Kenyans to cherish Kiswahili, our State officers and other civil servants must take the lead in popularising the language. “You don't expect a child to perform well in an area that a parent or guardian hates. Kiswahili should be embraced at all levels of government.” His contact is [email protected]

***

LEGISLATION: A Bill President Uhuru Kenyatta recently assented to, which prohibits brokers and agents from collecting premiums from customers on behalf of insurers, is an interesting development, remarks Charlie Wakaba Kamanga. This, he fears, will further lower the insurance uptake, which is low compared to countries such as Zimbabwe. “Other agents, including lawyers, estate agents, property managers and auctioneers, do collect payments on behalf of their clients. This new law makes one wonder whether insurance brokers or agents are the most dishonest professionals in the country. Can anybody kindly enlighten me on this one?" pleads Charlie, whose contact is [email protected]

***

CORRUPTION: Since part of the definition of the word ‘corruption’ is ‘abuse of office for personal gain’, Josphat Muindi notes, then the MPs, who recently awarded themselves a hefty house allowance on top of their juicy mortgages are deeply immersed in the rot. The MPs, he adds, are corrupt, as they shamelessly awarded themselves the allowance in blatant disregard of the law, which confers the mandate to determine the pay and perks of public officers to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. And having done this, he concludes, it is dishonest for any of the MPs to purport to denounce corruption? His contact is [email protected]

***

URBAN PLANNING: Not long ago, Joseph Kodonyo vividly recalls, the numerous makeshift kiosks and other structures that had been erected just behind Kabete Police Station and in front of Kabete Technical College in Nairobi were demolished to remove the eyesore that was making a mockery of town planning for order in the metropolis in the sun. He is, therefore, stunned to note that most of the kiosks have been rebuilt instead of moving those traders to a proper market in the neighbourhood. Joseph wants the construction of petty traders' kiosks on road reserves totally discouraged, but that will only be possible if more markets are built. His contact is [email protected]

***