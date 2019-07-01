GOVERNOR’S TERM: The issue of governors’ terms has been nagging Denis Nabiswa so much that he wishes experts in constitutional affairs could shed light on it. Says he: “According to the Constitution, governors can only serve for a maximum of two five-year terms. Does it bar those who have served in one county from contesting in another? If not, Nairobians should consider Makueni’s Prof Kivutha Kibwana, Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya or Embu’s Martin Wambora to clean up the mess in the city.” Tongue-in-cheek, he hopes the answer will come before the Kenya School of Law trainees “help us out when they graduate in 2023 after failing exams nine times!” His contact is [email protected]

***

DARK SPOT: More than six months since the horrific bus accident at the Fort Ternan blackspot on the Londiani-Muhoroni highway in Kericho County, in which nearly 50 passengers perished, the road barriers that were damaged have never been repaired, says Churchill Amatha. That poses a grave danger to motorists and their passengers and other road users. “It is particularly risky at night as there are no reflectors,” adds Churchill. “Surely, the replacement of guard rails should have been given priority instead of waiting until another disaster happens.” His contact is [email protected]

***

ROGUE RIDERS: A victim of the growing boda boda menace, with the riders flagrantly flouting traffic rules and regulations, Fred Oscar Owino, will, for as long as he lives, carry the evidence of their grave impunity: His badly injured leg. Says he: “I recently nearly lost my leg after being knocked down by a motorcyclist going the wrong way on the Nakuru-Njoro road to avoid going up the interchange to join the Eldoret-Nakuru road legally. “They ride on the exit for Njoro-bound vehicles, then illegally cross the road, going against oncoming vehicles.” He appeals to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to rein in the rogue riders. His contact is [email protected]

***

LUNAR ROADS: The recent rains have left many roads in Mombasa Town resembling cattle tracks or lunar surfaces after the tarmac was swept off, says Justin Nkaranga. The worst-affected areas are Majengo Mvita, Majengo Guraya, Majengo Sidirya, Mwembe Kuku, Mwembe Tanganyika, Sphaki, Tudor and Kiziwi. Craters are a common phenomenon on the roads in Kisauni, Zizi la Ng’ombe, Likoni and Ujamaa towards Ukunda. The county government, Kenya Urban Roads Authority and KeNHA, Justin pleads, should repair the roads. His contact isjustin.[email protected]

***

USELESS BUTTON: On June 30, Nairobi resident Elizabeth Owuor-Oyugi reports, her son lost a tidy Sh140,000 to some con men masquerading as Safaricom customer care representatives. He only realised that something was amiss after pressing the send button and he could not reverse it and cancel the transaction. “It has also happened to me several times. I make such a mistake and try to cancel it but the money still goes, anyway. My question is why the option to cancel transactions is that inactive and, therefore, pretty useless? Can somebody, please help me to understand this?” she pleads. Her contact is [email protected]

***

DIGITAL AUTOCRACY: Repressive African regimes are increasingly applying “digital autocracy”, says Tom Mwiraria. “With intent to stifle digital rights and freedom of expression, and crush dissent, they deploy new tactics under the of guise of enhancing national security.” When Egypt proposed to the UN Human Rights Council an ‘Internet Resolution’, there was no suspicion. But it started to crush dissidents by labelling them terrorists. States should enact laws that protect personal data and demand respect rights by the governments. His contact is [email protected]