DEGREE: Though much has been made of the fact that Bob Collymore, who had huge success as Safaricom CEO till his death last week, did not have a university degree, Henry Lisege is urging some caution here. Says he: “Collymore may have been a unique individual with unparalleled genius for creative destruction even without a university degree but not everyone is that gifted. We need to encourage our youth to go to school and not cheat ourselves.” Collymore’s phenomenal success, he adds, reminds him of the impact of German inventor Johannes Gutenberg’s creative destruction on mass literacy and education in his country in 1445. His contact is [email protected]

BIG SHOES: Mwangi Gatumbu is opposed to a reported pitch by the government to have a Kenyan succeed the late Bob Collymore, which he dismisses as laughable. “No Kenyan fits the bill as the new Safaricom CEO. Both Collymore and interim CEO Michael Joseph were veterans of the UK’s Vodafone, where they honed their management skills. When Safaricom came calling, Telkom Kenya had been operating for several decades led by native Kenyans. Joseph started Safaricom from scratch while Telkom Kenya remained technically dead.” His contact is [email protected]

ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION: Can the concerned Nairobi City County authorities and Nema officials, please, find some time to urgently check this one out? pleads city resident RN claims. Some three or so months ago, construction of a massive 10-storey apartment complex in the Westlands suburb that had been stopped over serious environmental concerns quietly resumed, says RN. She is alarmed that, without a proper sewerage system, this development could “cause untold damage to the environment in the area”. RN, whose home is nearby, claims that the nearly 100 apartments have already been sold out for tidy sums of money, and the new owners or their tenants could start moving in soon.

SNAIL MAIL: Posta must say sorry, demands Nigel Henson, who paid for a registered letter to the UK and, on tracking it after 10 days, it was still in Mombasa. He called the Post Office in Mombasa and was told the system had a problem. “I asked why they did not call me, as all my details were on the back of the letter. I also asked who would compensate me.” What the fellow he spoke to said was worth nothing and he rudely hung up on him. “At what point should they inform the customer?” Nigel wonders. The reference is RA203324831KE and his contact [email protected]

BUS MISHAP: On Saturday, June 15, Bernard Odhiambo made an online booking for travel from Nairobi to Busia with Modern Coast bus company and got a confirmation (Ticket no MO1231757, for Seat No. 21), in a phone text message that indicated the departure time as 10.15pm. But on arrival at their booking office and terminus in Nairobi at 9.30pm, Bernard was surprised to be told that the Busia bus had left at 9pm. The rather unhelpful staff asked him: “What can we do?” He was then advised to wait from the Mombasa-Busia bus but it also arrived full. At 1am, he lost hope, and vowed never to travel with the company again. His contact is [email protected]

DIGITAL LIE: Nearly four months since she applied for licences for her four dogs, Josepha Rimont is still waiting for the documents. She is upset that, after her Sh8,000 was so readily received, there was talk that the licences had run out. She poses: “Why can’t they print some more?” But Josepha’s licence nightmare is not just about her dogs alone; she has also tried to renew her driving licence through the e-Citizen portal to no avail. For the past six weeks it has “proved to be downright impossible”. Her contact is [email protected]