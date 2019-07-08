JOBS FREEZE: Even as the government grapples with the heavy burden of its bloated public sector wage bill in these difficult economic times, Henry Lisege is not at all impressed with the proposal by the authorities to deal with the problem. He is quite alarmed by the announcement by Public Service Commission chairman Stephen Kirogo that the government is considering contractual employment in the civil service with effect from this month as part of its efforts to balance its books. Henry says: “This is potentially a very bad policy.” He says that would be akin to a parent opting to get rid of some of their children when they encounter serious challenges. His contact is [email protected]

***

WATERY PLEDGE: Some three years ago, in 2016, Enock Nyanumba recalls, the Nyamira County leadership pledged to install piped water in every household. The residents are now getting jittery on realising that the promise is unlikely to be fulfilled soon. With no trenches being dug and pipes laid, the county authorities have miserably failed to cater for a basic need of its people: Provision of safe water. But he believes there is still time to take running water to homes to keep away epidemics and save residents from searching for it from far. His contact is [email protected]

***

TRUMPED UP: Appraising President Donald Trump on his performance in the several years he has been at the helm of the superpower, Nairobi resident Alnashir Walji says the man has made a dent in American politics, which would probably not have happened if he had a better grasp of domestic and foreign issues. This, he adds, has left him scratching his head, with several unanswered questions. The first one is about whether he is really popular: Is he a pragmatist, and can he win a second term? Having won the first election on the pledge to “make America great again” and block immigration, Alnashir is convinced that the fellow has been quite disappointing. His contact is [email protected]

***

DEVOLVED ILL-HEALTH: Though devolution, which brought about the 47 counties, is the best thing to come out of the 2010 Constitution, Ruth Gituma says it can only work with an effective audit of services. Citing healthcare, she says the question is whether, considering the numerous strikes by health workers, providing medical services would be better if the docket had remained with the national government. “A majority of our health workers are trained using taxpayers’ money and yet there is likely to be a flight of these cadres if they are not well remunerated.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

COSTLY BURIALS: Like many other Kenyans, Stephen Masambu has been marvelling at the minimal funeral budget for Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, which he says should serve as a lesson to Kenyans on the wanton wastage of resources on burials. “The people from western Kenya keep a dead body in the mortuary for at least a week and start fundraising for the burial. I wish we could stop this practice and attach more weight to life than death as our compatriots from central Kenya and the Muslims do. We end up wasting a lot of money on these funerals — money that we don’t have, in the first place.” His contact is [email protected]

***

BIG BOB'S SHOES: The suggestion that the Safaricom CEO’s job should be given to a Kenyan because there “are enough well-educated and qualified people to succeed” Bob Collymore is not one that Mombasa resident Devere Mwangi will buy. He says the person “should be one with great managerial skills, integrity and quality teamwork. I am a Kenyan, but I won’t agree to watch as sticky fingers, nepotism, cartels and other types of bad manners creep in and mess up the legacy Bob has left after nine years of total dedication.” His contact is [email protected]