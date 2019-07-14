FAVOURITISM: Whenever the government recruits people, even for short-term contract jobs such as the supervisors and enumerators being hired by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics for next month’s national census, there are always numerous complaints of favouritism, says Paul Maina. He is disappointed that, to get a government job these days, one must have a godfather and those who don’t have been left heartbroken. Paul warns: “We will never realise equity and equality if we continue to practise nepotism and favouritism. Secondly, this idea of giving jobs meant for youth to some elderly people is quite saddening.” His contact is [email protected]

***

GREEDY MPS: The MPs’ aggressive appetite for taxpayers’ money, Henry Lisege remarks, “is an indictment of their execution of their mandate under their oath to serve the people and the nation”. This confirms that Parliament has, instead of concentrating on its legislative role, become an extractive institution. He challenges the MPs to read the book Why Nations Fail and “get a feel of the origins of prosperity and poverty”. That could, “in Nigerian poet Christopher Okigbo’s words, help to save our Parliament from going on leave and members being on bail!”. His contact is [email protected]

***

WAR ON TERROR: A concerted global effort and some really tough actions are needed to combat and eliminate terrorism, says Alnashir Walji, adding that American President Donald Trump’s pledge to work with other countries to ensure that this happens is a major boost. Alnashir is calling for an all-out war against the scourge of terrorism. Kenya’s proximity to Somalia, where the terrorist gang Al-Shabaab operates from, he adds, makes the country more vulnerable as a target of increasing terrorist attacks even in Nairobi, which hosts some key UN agencies, notably Unep. His contact is [email protected]

***

TSC RESPONSE: The Teachers Service Commission has quickly responded to Eric Murai’s complaint about delay in paying his mother’s pension. In a statement, the TSC Corporate Communications section says the former teacher’s (TSC Number 159754) benefits have been calculated and are “awaiting verification and collection by the National Treasury officers for payment”. The TSC’s role, the statement explains, is only to process pension claims for payment by the National Treasury. Eric had said he was pained about the shabby treatment of his mother despite her 30 years of dedicated service. The TSC’s contact is [email protected]

***

SERIES OF POTHOLES: The Njoro-Molo road, local resident Priscilla Jean Louis moans, “is, rather disgustingly, nothing but a series of potholes”. She adds: “I am pretty sure that this is one of the areas that not so long ago propelled Nakuru County into being the second-richest county, with a 6.1 per cent share of the GDP. Why the county would neglect this road, the outlet of rich agricultural produce, is beyond my understanding. There are people clearly not just sleeping but also snoring on the job.” With this road, she warns, the county might not maximise its potential by tapping into agriculture and tourism. Her contact is [email protected]

***

KADENGE STADIUM? To immortalise football legend Joe Kadenge, who died in Nairobi recently after being ill for many years, Wycliffe Makokha proposes that the best stadium in the former Western Province, Bukhungu Stadium, be renamed after him. Through his immense talent on the pitch for many years, Wycliffe adds, Kadenge made a huge contribution to the country’s glory, with the fame for his dribbling prowess across East and Central Africa, where the words ‘Kadenge na mpira’ are etched in the minds of many football enthusiasts. His contact is [email protected]