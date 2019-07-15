ANTI-BETTING: The crackdown on online gambling sites is commendable, remarks Enock Koskei. “The damage gambling has done to our society cannot be compared to taxes or sports sponsorship. Why don’t we just do away with them?” Waxing mathematical, he states: “If they made Sh204 billion a year, that is Sh558 million a day, Sh23 million an hour. That means Kenyans lost Sh23 million a day.” He argues that “somebody lost school fees or rent and was listed by the CRB while some paid the ultimate price with the hope of winning. The business model is the more you (gambler) lose the more they make. And the more you win the more you gamble.” His contact is [email protected]

***

PRO-BETTING: Joseph Macharia, however, begs to differ. “The crackdown on betting firms is not justified as they have been legally registered and meet their tax obligations. Also, they are not being given a chance to explain themselves.” He adds: “I have a feeling that some top political honchos have infiltrated the industry after discovering its rapid rise and are trying to edge out their rivals. If it is about youth being idle and unproductive as the government claims, then the tobacco, alcohol, miraa and such other industries should suffer same fate.” His contact is [email protected]

***

HOT SEAT: Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission is proving to be one of the hottest seats among the government agencies, remarks Ruth Gituma. Incidentally, she adds, both the past and current office holders are “women of steel”! The office, she recalls, was established in the 2010 Constitution with its mandate properly spelt out in Article 249. She is, therefore, upset that some MPs have been vilifying the chairperson and her fellow commissioners for just doing their job. “Must the holder of this office bend the law to accommodate these dishonourable MPs’ demands?” His contact is [email protected]

***

HANDCART PUZZLE: University don X.N. Iraki has noted some striking differences between the mikokoteni (handcarts) used in Nairobi and those in the resort town of Mombasa. Says he: “In Nairobi, mikokoteni are pulled; in Mombasa, they are pushed. Why the difference? Mikokoteni in Mombasa also tend to be smaller. Why? Can somebody also explain why mikokoteni have persisted for so long, defying bicycles, motorbikes, tuk-tuks, hybrid cars and now, electric cars?” He would also like to know where the name “mkokoteni” came from, and poses: “Is it true that all mikokoteni in Nairobi are owned by one person?” His contact is [email protected]

***

SELLING AIR? Keen to go 4G when it was being promoted last year, Mulaama D’jivetti says, he bought an Airtel line, 0739021166. But it turned out to be a 3G. “The line is slow, unclear and erratic. I have failed to make international purchases, access services I had hoped to and missed many opportunities, worth Sh26,350.” Disappointed, he requests Airtel to reimburse him that amount. “I feel angry that Airtel has caused me mental anguish, torture and psychological stress. There might be many other people out there who have suffered similarly.” He expects an apology and compensation. His contact is [email protected]

***

FIERCE NAME: The name of the national football team, Harambee Stars, portends a bad omen, says market and social researcher Michael Kinuthia, no doubt disappointed about its early exit from the ongoing Afcon in Egypt. “Harambee Stars literally means ‘fundraising stars’. It is high time we adopted a more inspiring name for the team. As a country endowed with great wild animals, we should consider a name such as Lion Stars, Lions of Tsavo, Mt Kenya Buffaloes.” Having the name of a fierce animal, he adds, is bound to inspire players on the field.” His contact is [email protected]