TOWN HALL: Kenyans, Chris Kiriba says, need to conduct the popular town hall meetings where the citizens can freely discuss the problems bedevilling the country and seek the way forward. “Poverty, corruption and blatant theft of public resources should be the core agenda of such meetings,” which should be attended by the clergy, politicians and ordinary Kenyans, the last group being the most affected by the problem. “Some might claim that ‘Wanjiku’ (the ordinary Kenyan) is ably represented but this is not so going by the recent pronouncements by politicians pushing hard for their own welfare.” His contact is [email protected]

ABUSIVE POLICE: Some police officers are notorious for abusing the rights of fellow Kenyans, charges Jon Peter. Peter is quite upset that his house help’s son was arrested a few days ago by police on patrol at Kangemi, Nairobi, taken to court and slapped with the option of paying a Sh8,000 fine or serving two months in prison. His crime? “He was found sitting on his friend’s stationary motorcycle. The police insisted that he needed a licence to do so. The bike owner confirmed that his friend was only admiring it but the officers declared it is an offence.” Police, he adds, also routinely arrest people they find walking on the road, even if they are just returning from work. His contact is [email protected]

STENCH SPEWER: Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, Ednah Kimani claims, has ignored numerous complaints about a burst sewer that has for some time been discharging the muck along Mkunga Road, off Juja Road, in Pangani. This is not only a nuisance and eyesore but it also poses a major health hazard to the residents. With the stench hovering over the neighbourhood, the most immediate casualties, she adds, are the kiosk operators and petty traders as customers now shun the place. “Please fix the broken sewer before all of us get sick. We are really suffering!” laments Ednah, whose contact is [email protected]

TAXING TAXIS: The local taxi-hailing companies should stop defending themselves against criticism and up their game, says Cornelius Oliko. In other countries, such firms go to great lengths to raise their ratings by providing entertainment and goodies to passengers, and even offer sanitary items. “Ours are stuck in the typical old Kenyan mode of just raising prices. They are playing smart and stupid at the same time. Smart by refusing to get out because they know that the business is potentially good and stupid by displaying their greed. With the Alibabas and Jumias taking root, are we also going to see shop owners in the streets?” His contact is [email protected]

SHODDY WORK: He may not be an expert in these matters but Patrick Tutui is so displeased with the quality of the re-carpeting of the Namanga highway, especially the short section from Bissil Township to the Tanzania border, that he’s inviting the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeHHA) chief executive to inspect the works. This, he adds, is not at all comparable to the work done between Kajiado and Kitengela. The agency, he demands, must enhance scrutiny to ensure that taxpayers get value for the money being used to build roads. His contact is [email protected]

TOXIC MEAT: The recent NTV exposé of the deadly chemical preservatives being used in some butcheries, supermarkets and other retail outlets to fool customers that the meat on sale is fresh may have stunned the country but it is hardly surprising, says Alex Wanjohi. Kenyans are always being tricked into consuming substandard products, including sugar and maize, he adds. Squarely to blame are the government agencies charged with regulating the food industry but are sleeping on the job, leaving journalists to come to the people’s rescue. His contact is [email protected]