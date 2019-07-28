THE CUTTING EDGE

ROGUE POLICE: Crooked police are always coming up with new ways of fleecing innocent people like the latest, to which Henry Ruhiu and others, have fallen victim. Says he: “My worker went through the same. His friend had requested him to keep an eye on his motorbike while he dashed across to do something. He sat on it and some officers on patrol from Ongata Rongai Police Station accused him of riding it without a licence and demanded a Sh4,000 bribe.” He called and suggested that they should pay the bribe but Henry would hear none of it. The man was locked up in the cells and was taken to Kibera Law Courts, where he was eventually acquitted. His contact is [email protected]

BODA-BODA GANG: A notorious robber masquerading as a motorbike rider has been terrorising unsuspecting women by snatching their handbags in Buruburu in Nairobi’s Eastlands, moans Mary Mubiru, a resident. The shameless man, she adds, operates at the Phase 4 matatu terminus and strikes at 4.30-5.30am. He will usually “be seen carrying someone and, once a victim is spotted, they both act swiftly. Many women have fallen prey to the two horrible people.” Mary urges the Buruburu police boss to crack down hard on the two-man gang. Her contact is [email protected]

JAILED ABROAD: The plight of Kenyans in foreign jails for various offences is a source of concern to Harrison Kinyanjui. Says he: “Those of us who have never had a date with the police may never know how sweet freedom is. Reading about the case of Simon Wambua Mbuvi, who might spend the rest of his life in China — very, very far from home — is very depressing.” Harrison is disappointed to note that despite importing “everything and anything from China, from railway construction equipment to fish, Kenya has no bilateral arrangement with China to exchange prisoners. A prayer for Simon and his family back home is quite in order.” His contact is [email protected]