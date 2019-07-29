THE CUTTING EDGE

MIRAGE: The recent arrest of nearly 30 Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan authorities has Justin Nkaranga doubting the reality of an East African community. The Mombasa resident says he has not seen any firm indications of forging the EAC member countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan into a strong entity. “I always doubt whether the community is real when Uganda claims a portion of Kenya’s territorial waters and some islands. Why are the EAC member states not behaving like one another’s brother’s keeper? The EAC anthem is just a nice song to listen to and the EAC flag is just a decoration, beautiful for the eyes only.” His contact is [email protected]

****

AILING SECTOR: While embracing the ‘Big Four Agenda’ vision of enhancing manufacturing and healthcare, Dr Ajay Patel is saddened that all is not well on the pharma front due to the new Kenya Revenue Authority's Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS). “Goods are lying at the port as importers incur demurrage and other costs. KRA does not want to address the issue. Production will soon grind to a halt, locally manufactured products will become expensive and shortages will occur. The Commissioner-General of KRA should intervene.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DAMS SCAM VICTIM: A computer firm based in Molo Township, Nakuru County, is one of the indirect casualties of the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. Aunally Maloo says the Italian firm involved in the multibillion-shilling scam, CMC di Ravenna, several years ago, hired Computer Learning Centre to conduct project management training, promising to pay a princely Sh300,000 for it. Should any of the money paid out in advance to the Italian firm by the government be recovered, Aunally hopes the authorities will see the need to pay the training centre, adding that any assistance will be highly appreciated. His contact is [email protected]

****

EMPTY RHETORIC: The biggest problem with the country today is the government’s rush in making tough decisions and then failing to follow through, laments Mombasa resident Edwin Kariuki. During the recent crackdown on rogue matatus, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i laid down stringent rules to streamline the public transport sector, including by enforcing the use of safety belts. “Rarely do commuters observe this. The manufacture and use of plastic bags was banned, but you never fail to see them. Traffic police and Nema have become too relaxed.” His contact is [email protected]