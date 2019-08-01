THE CUTTING EDGE

SMART SUSPECTS: With the country once again gripped by the high-octane drama of the Friday arrests by detectives of some of the prominent corruption suspects in their offices, homes and other places, Ruth Gituma’s only concern is why there seems to be two sets of rules governing the operation. The rather sceptical Nairobi resident, who has, like everyone else, been keenly watching the resumption of the crackdown on graft, adds: “What surprises me is that most of those arrested appear well-groomed when presented in court the following Monday. Unlike the ordinary remandees, are these suspects allowed a change of clothes and some grooming while in the police cells?” Her contact is [email protected]

PEST PAVILION: A man who lived in Nairobi in the 1970s and '80s, Mwangi Karuga, vividly recalls how city council employees would routinely fumigate homes and spray the compounds in residential areas with chemicals. Then, a nostalgic Mwangi adds, one would hardly ever see anything like the many deadly insects flying around so freely as the once-revered public health department only exists in name. "Why can't the city county government just use our taxes to wipe out all these mosquitoes in all our estates?"

CANCER CENTRE: With the increasing infections and deaths from cancers, including those of some prominent victims, Benjamin Ashuma says the opening of a modern 5,000-bed cancer hospital is good news, indeed. As he welcomes the private Hamptons Hospital's Advanced Cancer Treatment and Diagnostic Centre in Butere Sub-County, Benjamin says the government should readily support such initiatives. "It doesn't make sense to have to travel to India for treatment when there is such a facility locally. Government support will encourage Kenyans to invest in facilities to serve their compatriots. This is how to help make cancer treatment generally affordable."

SHABBY EAST: Badly crying out for attention from the city fathers, Alex Kioko says, is the eastern CBD, from the Wakulima House roundabout. He finds this a rather unkempt welcome into the metropolis in the sun, especially for first-time travellers. This area, including the upcountry bus terminus, he adds, could do with some urgent touch-up to smoothen the entry of passengers and goods into and out of the city centre. "And it just takes ages" to manoeuvre the relatively short distance, laments Alex.