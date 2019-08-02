THE CUTTING EDGE - AUGUST 3, 2019

DEFYING THE IG: The police roadblocks and checks that Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai had directed be streamlined and only deployed when absolutely necessary are back in full swing, says Harrison Mwangi. However, he wonders whether the IG himself never uses these roads to see what is going on. “The extortionist police officers are back on the roads in full force. For how long will this go on?” The only option that Kenyans may now be left with, Harrison believes, is to request President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally deal with the crooked police officers the same way he is tackling other corrupt officials in high places. His contact is [email protected]

****

PRIORITIES: As the cancer scourge continues to ravage Kenyans across all the social classes, Antony Irungu says the government must now prioritise its treatment to save precious lives. The people’s health, Antony argues, “is more important than building roads, railways, and dams”. The Kenyatta National Hospital, he reports, is now seeking funds from the public to build a Sh230 million hostel for cancer patients. “But, according to the 2018/19 Budget Implementation Review Report, government ministries spent a whopping Sh3.8 billion on entertainment in nine months. Why not provide just a few hundred million for cancer treatment? The government must get its priorities right.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DRUGS: For daring to draw official attention to the drug cartels operating in Rwaka, Kiambu County, filmmaker, entrepreneur and youth mentor Robert Kihara has now fled into hiding, claims Njeri Njuguna. Following a report released in April that led to several arrests, the threats against Robert mounted, as the members of most of the cartels are still at large. He had to flee the county after several threats to his life, but is keen to return and continue the fight. The drug traffickers are still out there, messing up youth, who are the future of the country, and only due to some selfish gain. Activists like Robert should be protected. His contact is [email protected]

****

OPPOSITION: With ODM leader Raila Odinga now working so closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta since their March 9, last year, handshake in front of Harambee House, Nairobi, Joseph Kodonyo strongly feels that the man no longer deserves to be referred to as the Opposition leader. Deserving that honourable title, Joseph adds, should be ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi or Thirdway Alliance boss Ekuru Aukot, he of the ‘Punguza Mizigo’ constitutional reform pitch. The handshake, Joseph claims, “has caused confusion even in the media, who appear to be flowing with the tide, when they are supposed to be informing and educating Kenyans on the way forward”. His contact is [email protected]

Have a deserving day, won't you!