THE CUTTING EDGE

SONKO’S NOMINATIONS: If the allegations made by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the funeral service of Kibra MP Ken Okoth are true, then they confirm what is really wrong with the much-vaunted 2010 Constitution, remarks Prof Maina Muchara. He adds: "Almost every day, something happens that points to just how retrogressive this Constitution really is. The latest is the revelation of the supposed intimate personal details of Okoth by Sonko. That a Jubilee governor could allegedly collude with an ODM lawmaker to have his girlfriend nominated as an MCA shows how politicians are misusing the two-thirds gender rule to fleece the poor taxpayers. This cannot be described as progressive in any language.” His contact is [email protected]

ROGUE HOSPITALS: That some major hospitals are blatantly exploiting patients is something Mwangi Karuga finds to be not just insensitive, but also quite immoral. He can’t just understand why a surgical operation that costs an equivalent of Sh60,000 in India should gobble up a princely Sh1.2 million in Kenya. It is not unusual to be slapped with a bill of Sh12 million for a 30-day stay in hospital in Kenya, he says. “Even top British and American hospitals would not charge that much. Kenyans are crying out as they seek treatment in cheaper hospitals in India and elsewhere. Why hasn’t the government done anything to rein in the rogue hospitals?” His contact is [email protected]

TRAINERS COLLEGE: The Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) at Gigiri, near the UN Complex in Nairobi, is one of the least known and understood national colleges despite the fact that it has been around for a long time, remarks Elvis Muruli. According to him, many people in Nairobi and the country, at large, don't even know what this prime institution does and where exactly it is located in the city. To rub salt into the wound, he adds, it was “very disappointing that during its graduation ceremony this week, no brochure was printed”. What a wasted opportunity for the college to fully market itself, remarks Elvis. “That was a big failure on the part of the KTTC principal and the rest of the management,” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

EMPTY CONTAINER: News about Parliament having received an empty container from Beijing that was supposed to have diplomatic gifts is baffling, says Mombasa resident Justin N. Nkaranga. He does not understand how the containers would have moved all the way from China to Kenya without being screened to confirm if there was anything in them. “What if the empty, unscreened containers had been carrying weapons? We have become so dependent on the Chinese, which has made us blind. Did the diplomatic goods ever leave Beijing? Or was the cargo jettisoned in the ocean or stolen from Mombasa Port? I'm puzzled.” His contact is [email protected]