THE CUTTING EDGE

DRIVING LICENCE: Applying for a new generation driving licence is becoming a nightmare, moans Willis O. Aguko. "They advise one to check the particulars before applying, but they take time to make the required corrections. My TIMs account say my class is ECB, but the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) app indicates my class as ECBA. The same app shows I have a valid PSV badge, which can only be given if you have Class A. Can someone at the NTSA tell me why we have different details for one person? Can they tell me when I should apply for the new licence now that they are not making changes to this?" His driving licence is No. ONJ065 and his contact, Tel 0722997554/0733997554 or email: [email protected]

****

HOLIDAY BREAK: There is a good reason why every worker needs a good holiday, says Meshack Osano, impressed with the findings of a recent study by some researchers. He adds: “A lot of people work so hard and fail to rest. They value the benefits of work, but do not know they could achieve much better if they took some time off to relax.” The study on the socio-economic benefits of resting, he explains, “shows that the quality of our work or endeavour depends on how refreshed we are. Even on the farm, you achieve more by taking breaks than working the whole day. Even God understands the importance of resting. Holidays bring the family together.” His contact is [email protected]