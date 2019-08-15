THE CUTTING EDGE

MACHAKOS GRAFT: Having heard Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua pronounce himself on the need to fight corruption in the county and nationally, Mwenda Karichu hopes this will get him mad enough to give it the attention it requires. Says he: “I’ve been a great admirer of Governor Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party’s ideas. However, he has failed to stop corruption at the Mavoko offices. It has taken many months to get my drawings approved for a simple home in Syokimau.” Mwenda claims he has been asked to cough up Sh150,000. “It seems everyone knows that you have to pay up or just forget your dream project. Governor Mutua, please help!” For the details, his contact is [email protected]

E-PASSPORTS: There is nothing as frustrating as applying for e-Passports for minors in the diaspora, as Frankline M. Onchiri has recently found out. Says he: “It should not be this hard. But when one creates an account at www.ecitizen.go.ke, only the application form for adults (18 and above) is available. There is no form for minors (below 18). We have emailed [email protected] and/or called +254 780 206 206 without success. Calls don’t go through. Emails to Kenya Immigration ([email protected]), [email protected], [email protected] are rarely responded to. Travelling to the Kenyan Embassy in Washington, DC is too expensive for those of us that live in the different states.” His contact is [email protected]

BAN BOXING: The violent sport of boxing should be banned, urges Joseph Mburu Kamau, worried at the bad injuries that many suffer in the ring. The Sports ministry, he adds, should carry out a survey in Nairobi’s Dandora, Kariobangi, Ziwani and Majengo areas to assess the impact of boxing on the participants. “Many retired boxers are in a pathetic condition. Some can’t even utter a simple sentence without the help of an interpreter, who tells you, ‘Don't worry he was a boxer, anyway’. The other day, I watched two girls boxing, with spectators shouting that they aim each other’s head for maximum points. Show me any former boxer in good health,” challenges Joseph, whose contact is [email protected]

CREMATION: The sudden interest in cremation among the Kenyan elite is perplexing, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. He poses: “Does it mean religion and traditions have lost their influence? If other Kenyans follow, cremation will be the last nail in our long and complicated traditional burials.” Economists, he adds, could also argue cremation will save valuable land for the next generation and reduce legal disputes, as why argue over a ‘non-existent person’. He concludes: “The simplicity of cremation means death has finally lost its sting. This is a revolution in the Kenyan mind. What is the next big thing for the elite?” His contact is [email protected]