THE CUTTING EDGE

DRYING RIVERS: Thanking the Nation for the ongoing series of investigative articles on the pollution of rivers across the country, Mwangi Wanjohi says this is a wake-up call to do something about the widespread problem. "History will judge us as a generation of failures if we cannot protect our environment. From the destruction of the national water towers such as the Mau Complex, Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests, we have now embarked on the blatant wreaking of the few rivers and streams that may have survived the onslaught. One gets the feeling that we are behaving worse than animals, which properly dispose of their waste." His contact is [email protected]

****

KWALE WATER: Nearly two years ago, a terribly disappointed Dick Knight, aka Usiku, recalls the Kwale County government installed a three thousand-litre water tank on his farm for a project that was meant to benefit a group of poor locals, the Majiamboni Water Scheme. On March 27, 2017, he even donated pipes to connect the water supply from Mkurumuji River. But to date, a large electric pump lies unused in a workshop, just like the poles delivered by the Rural Electrification Authority and the holes that had been dug. "As a result, the people still have to walk several kilometres daily in search of water. Substantial funds have been spent, but not a drop of water. This is another example of a wasteful nation." His contact is [email protected]

****

PLASTIC BOTTLES: The use of plastic bottles, E. Adika recalls, was banned in a campaign to fight contraband alcohol, but the alternative, glass bottles, are now presenting yet another problem. According to him, many consumers find themselves with bottles they can't dispose of properly; and with nobody buying them, they are thrown all over the place, compounding the pollution of the environment by clogging up drains and water bodies. With the bottles now strewn all over the markets and trading centres, Adika is proposing that alcohol manufacturers and sellers take responsibility for collecting and disposing of the empties. "By buying them back for repackaging the drinks, they will help to keep the environment clean." His contact is [email protected]

****

PSV DRIVERS: While praising traffic police for helping to curb the carnage on the roads by cracking down on speeding lunatics, Nakuru resident Harry Lisege says there is now a more serious problem that is taking root countrywide. Some bus and matatu drivers, he adds, have become notorious for using their mobile phones while driving. He wants to see public service vehicle drivers prevented from using their cell phones while behind the wheel. "I'm a front-left-seat-loving frequent bus traveller, and it is disheartening to see the PSV drivers engaging in the pretty dangerous habit of talking on their phones or texting while driving." His contact is [email protected]