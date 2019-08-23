THE CUTTING EDGE

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE: The recent recognition of Kiswahili as the official language of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a big honour, but Carol Maina is rather disappointed to note that despite enjoying a similar status in Kenya, alongside English, Kiswahili continues to play second fiddle. “The highest institutions still use English as the only mode of official communication. A good example is our commercial banks, where all their tellers’ counters are not only labelled in English, but so are the automated messages conveyed in the same language. Why not encourage the alternate use of English with Kiswahili?” Her contact is [email protected]

****

FATALITIES: Road safety-conscious Karanja Githii can no longer keep quiet about rising accident deaths on Kiambu Road that he believes could have, to a large extent, been prevented. He is therefore appealing to the Kenya National Highways Authority, or any other relevant authorities, to ensure that speed bumps are erected just outside Quickmark Shopping Mall on Kiambu Road, to slow down traffic in this busy area and prevent crashes. “Enough lives have been lost in the past three months!” laments Karanja, without disclosing exactly how many people may have been killed at the spot or elsewhere on the same road. His contact is [email protected]

****

TRIBUTE: Mourning the death of Kikuyu music star John De'Mathew, Harrison Kinyanjui says that his passing away in a grisly road crash on Sunday night on the Thika-Garissa Road was as “shocking as it was unbelievable”. “His family, friends and fans are still in shock, as we mourn one of the greatest Kikuyu music composers. "Nengereria Kane", one of his many hits, will remain my favourite as he condemned the sale and consumption of illicit alcohol that ends up destroying the young generation. I join the hundreds of thousands of De’Mathew's fans in condoling with the family and the people of his home county, Murang’a, and the entire country. May he rest in eternal peace!” His contact is [email protected]

****

BUILDING BRIDGES: For the sake of national cohesion, integration and political stability, Vincent Owino appeals, the Building Bridges Initiative that arose from the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga should seek a homegrown solution to the political challenges Kenya faces. The BBI, he proposes, should recommend the tried and tested power-sharing arrangement that held the country together from 2008 to 2013, as a solution to the post-2007 election mayhem in which more than 1,500 people perished and hundreds of thousands were displaced. “The winner-take-all system has failed us miserably in the past.” His contact is [email protected]