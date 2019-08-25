THE CUTTING EDGE

STOP POACHING: An all-out war should be waged against poaching, which has become a big menace, urges Alnashir Walji. Wildlife, he adds, must be protected, as it is a major asset in the tourism industry, which attracts visitors, earning the country the much-needed foreign exchange. "We must ensure that the Big Five, which include elephants, rhinos and lions, are protected so that they do not become extinct. Wildlife conservation should always be first and foremost in the minds of Kenyans." The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), he adds, has the onerous task of stopping poaching. While the development of infrastructure is vital, Alnashir is concerned that the construction of the standard gauge railway is the newest threat to wildlife, as the tracks are laid through the game parks. His contact is [email protected]

DYING RIVERS: Many of the Mt Kenya rivers are threatened with extinction, warns Patrick Karingithi, citing the National Drought Management Authority report issued this year that lists Kieni, Nyeri, Meru North and Tharaka Nithi as some of the areas that are expected to be badly stricken. The situation in the Mt Kenya Forest, he warns, is seriously crying out for a major rescue effort, as the vegetation diminishes, while water cartels are compounding the situation, as they seek water for irrigation. “These illegal water catchment blocks should be demolished as they divert and block the natural flow of water into the rivers, which are drying up.” Badly affected are River Mariara, in Central Imenti, River Thego, in Nyeri, and River Thingithu, in Meru and Tharaka Nithi. His contact is [email protected]

MOI UNIVERSITY: The top management of Moi University should be ashamed about the dubious apparent lack of ethnic diversity in its list of employees, remarks Chris Kiriba, insisting that "ethnic diversity adds richness to any society". However, Chris adds, this anomaly is not peculiar to this university. According to him, it is a common feature, especially in most of the public organisations outside Nairobi. In many of these government agencies, he adds, "a cursory look at the list of employees appears like a local ethnic census". This, he demands, must be stopped as it threatens to erode the national fabric and undermine cohesion. His contact is [email protected]

DYNASTIES, HUSTLERS: The issue of the so-called "dynasties and hustlers" in Kenya's politics is being blown out of proportion by some people hoping to make some political mileage out of it, says W. Kimariech. He adds: "It's a fact that boys often tend to follow in their fathers' footsteps. So, why condemn President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and others for doing so and later improving their own political careers?" According to him, even Deputy President William Ruto, the supposed hustler leader, must have been emulating his father, when he started selling chickens in the village before he went on to scale the political heights. "Let's live and let live and pick only the best for leadership irrespective of their backgrounds." His contact is [email protected]