THE CUTTING EDGE

NATIONAL CENSUS: The big question that has been lingering on Benjamin Ashuma's mind in the run-up to this vital national exercise is: What next after the census? The count, he adds, is a crucial assignment that is carried out every 10 years to yield impeccable information that is crucial for planning by the government. "The essence of the whole exercise is to enable the government to get the data that is needed to determine the allocation of resources to be used to better the lives of all Kenyans." Benjamin cannot wait to see the job completed as he expects this to lead to a better delivery of services to the people. Having spent billions of taxpayers' money on it, he adds, the data should not be left to just lie idle on the shelves. His contact is [email protected]

WESTLANDS ROUNDABOUT: The old Westlands Shopping Centre roundabout that was blocked several years ago in one of those numerous attempts to unlock the endemic traffic mayhem in this busy area, in the city centre, and the elsewhere in the capital, T. W. Singh, an architect, strongly believes should now be restored as part of the ongoing efforts to streamline the traffic flow in the city. He is convinced that the roadblock should be reopened in view of the recent dualling of the Westlands ring road to help ease motorists' agony. "Motorists are daily experiencing heavy traffic jams on Waiyaki Way, all the way to the U-turn just opposite the Safaricom headquarters," he moans. His contact is [email protected]

BOLT OUT: Taxi-hailing app company Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, will certainly be interested in this feedback from a disappointed customer they have probably lost for good after a not-so-pleasant encounter with one of their drivers. Says Kenneth Onyando: "I bolted from you people when one of your drivers defrauded me on the fare on a trip, on April 5. And thereafter, you pumped me with empty promises and lies about a refund when I followed up, even after acknowledging that I was wrongly charged, and which I have not received to-date. I will not tire from making sure that all and sundry know about this!" His contact is [email protected]

JUBILEE PROMISES: As the 2022 elections draw near, Wornicks Gisema notes, politicians are aligning themselves for the upcoming duels. "Governors are feuding with their deputies, as part of the wave of succession politics that is also being felt at the national level," he says, alluding to the rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto. "They are publicly spewing altercations but in euphemism and coded language, which will soon culminate in insults. What about the manifestos? The undelivered promises?" Wornics fears that development programmes will be thrust to the backburner until the elections, which are still several years away. "Leaders should shelve their selfish interests and serve voters first." His contact is [email protected]