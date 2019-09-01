THE CUTTING EDGE

KAWANGWARE ROADS: Even as he fully appreciates the fact that roads are being increasingly tarmacked, there is the unfinished business of kerbs and drains, says Paul Bura. He is also annoyed to note the hundreds of thousands of people who walk daily to and from work, including those from Kawangware 46, who are being denied the right to do so. Particularly notorious are the public transporters who park their vehicles in this space that is meant for pedestrians. “People get knocked down by the motor vehicles while whereas taxpayers’ money has been used to build the facilities for them.” To rub salt into the wound, there are no traffic police and no cameras to monitor and expose the culprits. His contact is [email protected]

****

NATIONAL CENSUS: Mass education must be carried out before another census is conducted again in the next 10 years, urges Lilian Kangani, reflecting on the challenges that have dogged the national count since it started on August 24. “There have been reports of people refusing to be counted, citing supposed religious beliefs, and others giving false information to the enumerators. These challenges could have been avoided had the public, especially the illiterate people in the remote parts of the country, been made to understand why this is important. The authorities should have explained the aims and importance of the census.” Her contact is [email protected]

****

RIVER POLLUTION: Having keenly followed the Nation reports on the horrifying pollution of Nairobi River, Joseph Kamau Mburu says he has been thinking about a river that flows from Kiambu County through Ruiru town and onwards to the Ukambani lowland and beyond. The pollution coverage, he adds, has gained the Nation a lot of public trust. Joseph has been worrying about Ruiru River since he spotted two dead frogs floating on the river. "I don't know the cause of death, but we have in the evenings got used to the river water smelling badly. Don't tell me that could be what has affected Nairobi River?" His contact [email protected]

****

THIRD TERM: As the third term school reopening date approaches, F. Mukembu is urging parents to be a bit rational in their expectations of their children. Says he: “Many parents give their children high performance expectations, some of which are far beyond their abilities and this could be a source of the unrest in our schools.” Parents, he pleads, should hold discussions with their children to agree on achievable goals to avoid frustrations. Let students own their programmes. Imposing targets on them does not make sense. I wish all of them a successful term and success to the candidates in the national exams.” His contact is [email protected]