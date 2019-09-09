THE CUTTING EDGE

SPEED FRAUDSTERS: A regular traveller along the highways in central Kenya, Nanyuki-based Dickson Kiamboh says he has noted that most matatus often exceed the 80kph speed meant to be controlled by speed governors. His suspicion is that the gadgets are most likely manipulated to allow the PSVs to move a little faster in pursuit of higher returns. He hopes Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai will get the Traffic Department out of its slumber to investigate removal of or tampering with the speed limiters. “After all, their main interest is just collecting kitu kikubwa (bribes) on the roads.” His contact is [email protected]

****

RIDE FROM HELL: Priscilla Jean Louis says she has finally established why the Njoro-Molo-Mau Summit road “is in such a story state”. Phone calls to the KeNHA, Kura and KeRRA revealed that none of them is prepared to take responsibility for the shortcomings of this vital road, passing the buck to the others as motorists endure a ride from Hell. Last month, she reports, a busload of schoolchildren were injured in an accident after their vehicle hit numerous potholes. And Nakuru leaders aren’t “doing anything about it!” Her contact is [email protected]

****

MUTED VOICES: Every once in a while, Harrison Kinjanjui notes, Kenyans get accustomed to having some tough-talking government functionaries who overshadow their contemporaries. In their heyday as county commissioners, Harrison recalls, Nelson Marwa, then in Mombasa, and George Natembeya, in the Rift Valley, never disappointed while expounding on government policy. “However, Marwa has now disappeared from public limelight.” But the two would be “a perfect fit for anyone hunting for a party spokesman or secretary-general, like the late Kanu supremo JJ Kamotho, who did a good job for the independence party during his time. His contact is [email protected]

****

MIGABE PARADOX: Following the death of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe at the age of 95, Alnashir Walji, once an admirer of the freedom struggle hero, is in two minds. Gone is an African icon who, in his later years, ruled with an iron fist, and Alnashir cannot help putting quotation marks around a reference to him. A ‘great’ son of Africa is how he puts it. Dubbed a despot, the man continued to win elections until he was ousted in a coup over a year ago. “But he had an impeccable academic record, holding so many university degrees.” His contact is [email protected]