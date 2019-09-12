THE CUTTING EDGE

A POLITICKING NATION: There is always so much politicking in Kenya that one would be forgiven for thinking the next elections are months away and not several years, remarks Stephen Kathurima. “Currently, nothing elicits more national debate than the unofficial political duel between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, although the latter hasn’t even declared his interest in vying for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.” As this goes on, Stephen moans, the major challenges affecting the citizens have been pushed to the back burner. “I think the time is ripe for a law to ban politics in churches and funerals to be enacted.” His contact is [email protected]

LAMU PORT BEEF: Just like many other eager Kenyans, Jidale Abubakar says, the majority of the Lamu County residents are hopeful that the second major port in the country, proposed to be built there, will be a blessing to all the citizens and not a curse. But he is quite disappointed that the management of Lapsset and some local politicians appear unwilling to promote equality, justice and transparency. Jobs for the mega infrastructure project, he claims, are being dished out to local politicians to buy support in the run-up to the launch.

PASSPORT PAIN: Renewal of a passport at the Immigration Department in Nyayo House, Nairobi, should ordinarily take about two weeks, but Ameyo Wereh says three months later and counting, he is yet to lay his hands on the document he so badly needs. To Ameyo, this just explains the delivery of shoddy services in the public sector, which badly inconveniences the applicants, sometimes throwing their plans into disarray. "Trying to get these services is not just frustrating, it has become a nightmare." He wonders how these people, who are expected to diligently serve their fellow Kenyans, and get paid for it without fail, can be held accountable, if at all?"

CRIME INDUSTRY: There are four ways of getting money, summarised under the acronym EBBS, says John T. Mukui. "You ask somebody for a job – Earn. If he declines, you ask him to kindly give you 100 bob for fare – Beg. If he still refuses, you request a soft loan – Borrow. And if that doesn't work, you forcibly take the amount from him – Steal. Given the lackadaisical way the theft of Sh72 million was done, the crime industry requires that 'Thou shalt not be found out' and its corollary, 'If found out, deny, deny, deny'. Postscript: Every industry has its owners."