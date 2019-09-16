THE CUTTING EDGE

NHIF: The National Hospital Insurance Fund has noted Ahmed Somow Ahmed’s frustration when he sought services for himself and his son and apologises for that. To access outpatient services, the NHIF explains, members are required to select a healthcare provider based on medical needs and convenience. If the services required are not available or the condition cannot be managed at the outpatient facility, the member or dependent will be referred to the next level, up to the Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. Secondly, NHIF is implementing Edu-Afya Cover for public secondary schools. For further information, call the toll-free number 0800 601 720 or email [email protected]

****

ROAD WORKS: Echoing criticism of the reconstruction of Ngong Road, Nairobi, Japheth Amugada claims that the Kenya National Highways Authority “has actually made three blunders”. As a result, he adds, at the City Mortuary roundabout, there is heavy traffic from and to Mbagathi Way and from Hurlingham. The junction of Kibera-Yaya Centre road under construction will carry heavy traffic from Ongata Rongai, Karen and Lang’ata. At Dagoretti Corner, the three junctions need flyovers for easy traffic. “KeNHA should plan for traffic for 50 years.” His contact is [email protected]

****

PUNGUZA MIZIGO: Although Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has been engaged in civil society activism for some time, “he is now getting a rude welcome to hard politics”, remarks Ken Butiko, on the bid to amend the Constitution. Dr Aukot, Ken adds, has been particularly bitter, exchanging harsh words with Governor Anne Waiguru after his Punguza Mizigo Bill was recently spectacularly felled in the Kirinyaga County Assembly. Ken’s unsolicited advice to him is that he “must develop a thick skin and very quickly because no one rolls out a red carpet for you in politics, unless you subdue them”. His contact is [email protected]

****

MENSES SHAMING: The incident in which a schoolgirl killed herself after being shamed over menstruation should have been given a lot more prominence in the media to highlight the grave danger young people are exposed to on matters they have no control over, says Jackline Chepng’eno. “The death of such an innocent girl due to public humiliation could have been prevented if her teachers handled the matter with a little more care. The plight of such children points to the need for more attention.” The girl, Jackline strongly believes, was driven into this because of being shamed before her peers. Her contact is [email protected]