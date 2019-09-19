THE CUTTING EDGE

DYING HORSE: As the relentlessly feuding rival factions in the ruling Jubilee Party, “the so-called Kieleweke and Tangatanga”, continue to do battle while roaming the width and breadth of the country addressing political rallies, Julius Karegi says, the nagging question is whether the national leadership can remain intact and continue to deliver. “What most of the politicians forget is that this government was elected on the promise to deliver on its development agenda.” He fears that, as the politicians engage in bitter exchanges over the 2022 succession, the ruling party could be showing the last kicks of a dying horse, with its economic agenda largely abandoned. His contact is [email protected]

****

MAU QUESTION: Narok County continues to hog news coverage, and for the very wrong reasons, says Kipkirui Segut, alluding to the raging controversy sparked by the eviction of people who had invaded and settled on the gigantic water tower that is Mau Forest, badly degrading it. This has relegated the good news, such as the thriving tourism in the area, to the back burner. Quite disappointing, he moans, is that some families are being kicked out of the land they bought with their hard-earned money and have title deeds for. The government allowed the illegal land allocations in the first place. Kipkirui urges, a “thorough investigation should be carried out to expose and punish the perpetrators of this heinous act!” His contact is [email protected]

****

STREET TRICKSTERS: A gang of con men and a few women purporting to play a card game have been active in Nairobi’s city centre, targeting fellow Kenyans, says Samuel Keiza. They often walk around with a carton box, which they then mount and pretend to be playing a genuine game to attract their would-be victims. Many gullible pedestrians end up losing tidy sums of money to these crooks, who often operate on Tom Mboya Street in the mornings before shifting to Mfangano Street. Lauding Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for cracking down on gambling firms, Samuel would like to see him rid the streets of these confidence tricksters. His contact is [email protected]

****

CHILD LABOUR: Quite unfair, Amos Kiarie moans, are the people shamelessly employing children who should be at school to work on muguka farms in Embu County. “Farmers growing the stimulant have turned students into slaves by luring and denying them access to the free education provided by the government.” Amos is appealing to parents and guardians to fight the menace. The government should supply learning materials to schools on time to avoid having the learners being sent home for fees. His contact is [email protected]