THE CUTTING EDGE

RUDE OFFICIALS: At a time when counties have huge revenue shortfalls, the conduct of some of the officials can be astounding, as James Kamau found out. At the Mavoko Lands Office in Athi River, Machakos County, people wishing to register property and pay land rates are rudely turned away if they don’t have the whole amount. Lands officers should not be humiliating people keen to pay a bit of what they owe. One should even be allowed to clear it in instalments. After all, some of the debts were inherited from the old county councils.” His contact is [email protected]

CLEAN WATER SUPPLY: Mombasa County, which is known for its perennial acute shortage of clean potable water, has just signed a Sh16 billion deal for a desalination plant that will not only help end water shortages in the coastal town, but will also supply neighbouring Kilifi, says Ken Butiko. “Kudos Governor Hassan Joho. This is what your people need — water, good healthcare, good roads, jobs. Keep it up! Let those who want to steal public money continue doing so as their people suffer."

MURDER AT HOME: The moral decadence in Kenyan society has been taken to a shocking new level, akin to the scenes depicting evil characters in Hollywood, India’s Bollywood and Nigeria Nollywood, says Anthony Kiogora. But unlike the fiction, there have been really brutal murders of spouses or lovers over money as members of wealthy prominent families engage in feuds or battle for property in the courts, which their parents painstakingly acquired. Also quite disgusting are the children ranting against others and using vulgar language on social media. “But need I say more? Religion is now a business with idiotic followers being led like sheep.” His contact is [email protected]

DIPLOMATIC SPITE: The foreign missions have the discretion to grant or reject visa applications, says Esther Wamaitha, and her only grouse is with the way they do it. “After presenting the documents and paying the fees, they will wait until the travel date that is indicated passes and then return your passport, saying that they are not satisfied that you will leave their country at the end of your visit, and advise that you can apply again (and pay more money). I think this is outright spite.” Her contact is [email protected]