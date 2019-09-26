THE CUTTING EDGE

POOR PLANNING: Recent developments at 5th Parklands Avenue in Nairobi have taken their toll on the relevant utility’s ability to adequately supply residents with water, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein, accusing the Nairobi Water Company of failing to plan properly and cater for the growing demand. He cites developments such as a 20-storey building that will have a swimming pool and a car-wash business. The water supply system, he adds, has never been upgraded; hence problems, such as blocked sewer lines, continue to wreak havoc. His contact is [email protected]

****

EMPTY PROMISE? Early this year, Isaac Khaweli says, a number of people were recruited by a non-governmental organisation known as Hands Across the World, paying a membership fee of Sh750 with a promise to help them pay their children’s school fees. All the recruits had signed up by February but to date, no assistance has been forthcoming and worries have set in as the year is about to end. “The year is ending but there has been no communication. We remain in the dark.” He wishes that the NGO’s officials could shed some light on the cause of the delay in fulfilling its promise as some of the would-be beneficiaries are devastated by the deal. His contact is [email protected]

****

WEAK SIGNAL: Urgently calling Safaricom is Abraham Tuwey of Olare in Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County, who says the mobile phone provider’s network signal has become the poorest in the region. “The signal has become so poor that I can’t make calls in my house. Text messages are delivered after two to three days.” Abraham’s brother tried to call him on September 9 and he only received a text message on September 12 indicating that his sibling had been trying to call him. He wonders whether chairman and acting CEO Michael Joseph is aware of the difficulties Safaricom subscribers are experiencing as they risk getting cut off from their contacts. His contact is [email protected]

****

MISSED LESSONS: Kenyans just never learn, says Ruth Gituma, alluding to the fatal incident at a Nairobi school on Monday. Her biggest disappointment is that somebody approved the construction of the building, which was not even fit to house a chicken. “Who approves these buildings?” Also annoying is that some leaders will show up at the scene of such a tragedy purporting to give all manner of unsolicited and banal solutions, then vanish to go and wait for yet another disaster. Her contact is [email protected]