THE CUTTING EDGE

SANITATION: An ardent nature lover, tour guide Geoffrey Sendeu would like some attention paid by the authorities to the goose that lays the golden egg. The custodians of the national treasure that is the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, he pleads, should seriously consider constructing some decent toilets in the park for use by tourists and other visitors. “After one enjoys viewing game the whole day, a clean toilet would be a welcome relief. They should take a leaf from our neighbour Tanzania, who, in the Serengeti, have built fantastic toilets with running water and other key amenities.” His contact is [email protected]

CON CARD GAME: As if to mock the Nairobi City County authorities for their apparent lack of control in the streets, especially in the CBD, groups of card-playing con men and women preying on gullible pedestrians have intensified their illicit activity, says Samuel Keiza. Many unsuspecting people, he reports, have been lured into playing a card game that is nothing but cover for a rip-off. “Since I last complained about this, the groups have increased. However, the authorities do not seem bothered about the impunity that is playing out daily, especially on Tom Mboya, Ronald Ngala and Mfangano streets. The confident tricksters rule this part of the city centre.” His contact is [email protected]

GRAFT: Busia has been in the news for the wrong reasons, but the burning of the finance office in an apparent plot to destroy evidence of corruption is the lowest the border county has sunk in recent times, laments Dave Tumbula. Governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong, who is facing graft charges in a Nairobi court, should lead efforts to unravel this latest incident and prove that he is equally alarmed by the ugly occurrences that have left a blot on the image of the county and now threaten his legacy. “The governor is serving his second and final five-year term and one would have expected him to go out of his way to streamline operations and flush out any crooked people hiding under his wing.”

HEALTH HAZARD: Whenever he sees raw sewage liberally flowing along the roads and elsewhere in Ongata Rongai Township, south of Nairobi, in the north of Kajiado County, Henry Ruhiu says, he cannot help asking himself what became of public health officers. “Is there a public health officer in this place?” asks Henry, worried about the health hazard. “No one is safe, not even the animals in Nairobi National Park, as this sludge ends up there via the Mbagathi River, which is heavily polluted by the sewage.” His contact is [email protected]